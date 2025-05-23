The rehabilitation project, executed in a joint venture with The Arab Contractors, will halve the tram’s journey time and triple its passenger capacity

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, one of the largest engineering, construction, investment, and development companies in the Middle East and North Africa has signed a contract for the implementation of the infrastructure works for the Alexandria Raml Tram Rehabilitation Project in a joint venture with The Arab Contractors, awarded by the National Authority for Tunnels. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry.

As one of the world's oldest electrified tram networks, the Alexandria Raml Tram holds immense cultural and historical value. Its comprehensive rehabilitation will transform it into a modern, efficient, and accessible mode of transport in line with Egypt’s broader vision for environmentally friendly mass transit solutions that provide reliable and high-quality services.

The scope of work includes the rehabilitation of a 13.2-kilometer tram line, the construction of a modern maintenance depot, the development of elevated viaducts at key traffic intersections, and the upgrade of 24 stations along the route. These enhancements are set to significantly reduce journey times from 60 to 35 minutes by increasing operational speed from 11 km/h to 21 km/h. The project will also decrease headways from nine minutes to just three, tripling hourly capacity from 4,700 to 13,800 passengers in each direction. In addition to improving the efficiency and reliability of Alexandria’s public transport system, the upgraded tram will support smoother traffic flow, reduce emissions, and boost environmental sustainability in the city.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, said: “This project represents a significant milestone in the modernization of Egypt’s public transportation infrastructure. Revitalizing the historic Raml Tram will not only improve urban mobility in Alexandria but also preserve a vital piece of the city’s cultural identity. We are proud to play a role in delivering sustainable infrastructure that supports national development goals.”

Hassan Allam Holding is transforming transportation across the Middle East. Its critical transport infrastructure modernization projects in Egypt include Cairo Metro Line 4, the Khor Helwan Bridge – part of Egypt’s High-Speed Rail Project, Upper Egypt's Bashteel Train Station – the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, and the Light Rail Transit system connecting 10th of Ramadan City to the New Administrative Capital.

Regionally, the company is leading groundbreaking initiatives like Hafeet Rail – the first cross-country railway network in the Middle East connecting the UAE and Oman. In addition, it is executing civil works on the Monorail project at the prestigious King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a portfolio spanning railways, metro stations, roads, bridges, and ports, Hassan Allam Holding is driving connectivity, tourism, and economic growth.

About Hassan Allam Holding

Hassan Allam Holding is one of the largest companies in Egypt and the MENA region, with 90 years of experience in the engineering, construction, and infrastructure sectors. The group operates in diverse sectors, including infrastructure, energy, water, industry, logistics, petrochemicals, and complex large-scale projects in Egypt and the MENA region. The founders of Hassan Allam Holding commenced operations in 1936, making it the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region, with a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, the globally expanded group has a current backlog exceeding USD 6 billion. The group is listed among the Engineering News-Record (ENR) top 250 global contractors.