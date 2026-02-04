Harby Group commences construction of Seven Residence project following ministerial approval and construction-linked collections

For the First Time in west Cairo: Harby Group links payment collections to construction progress for Seven Residence project and secures ministerial approval

Harby Group announced the start of construction on its new residential project, Seven Residence, in the Hadayek October area of West Cairo, following the issuance of the project’s ministerial approval for the project development and the adoption of a policy linking customer payments to construction progress. The step underscores the company’s commitment to swift execution and delivering on its promises to clients.

Ahmed Harby, Chairman of Harby Group, stated that the project represents a qualitative addition to the company’s investment portfolio.

He explained that SEVEN Residence is one of the largest residential launches currently underway in Hadayek October and is based on an integrated urban planning philosophy that seeks to achieve a balance between green spaces, buildings, and services.

He added that Harby Group brings more than 15 years of accumulated experience in real estate development and construction across Cairo and Dubai.

During this period, the company has participated in the execution of numerous national, residential, and governmental projects, with total investments injected into the Egyptian market estimated at around EGP 15bn, in addition to delivering more than 50 diversified projects.

Harby noted that the project is being developed on a total area of approximately 52 feddans, with a building footprint not exceeding 25%, while the majority of the land is allocated to green spaces and services.

He explained that the design is based on dividing the compound into seven integrated zones, offering different lifestyle concepts within a gated community, ensuring the highest levels of privacy and comfort for residents.

For his part, Khaled Abdel Nasser, Chief Commercial Officer at Harby Group, stated that the strong sales demand for the project coincided with the start of on-ground construction work.

He explained that, for the first time in the Egyptian market, the company has linked customer payments to construction progress in its West Cairo projects, enhancing client confidence and ensuring full transparency throughout the development phases.

He added that Seven Residence compound enjoys a strategic location directly on Ahmed Zewail Axis, with easy access to major roads and highways such as Al Wahat Road and the Middle Ring Road, as well as proximity to several universities and service areas, giving the project a strong competitive advantage in the west Cairo market.

Abdel Nasser explained that the project offers residential units with a variety of spaces starting from 109 sqm, alongside a comprehensive range of services and amenities. These include sports areas, coworking spaces, social clubs, children’s play and recreational zones, water features, walking and cycling paths, as well as a fully integrated commercial area, creating a balanced residential community that caters to the needs of different segments.

He highlighted the company’s dedication to adhering to the project’s timeline, drawing on its proven experience in construction, infrastructure, and road development, along with a strategic land portfolio and specialized expertise from its network of subsidiary companies that operate seamlessly from planning through to delivery.

Abdel Nasser concluded that this integrated approach enhances Harby Group’s capacity to deliver projects that provide genuine added value to real estate market.