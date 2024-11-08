Dubai, UAE – Hansgrohe Group proudly unveiled the AXOR Citterio C Collection at the 2024 MEA Stakeholder Conference, held at Lapita Dubai Park and Resorts. The event featured innovative bathroom solutions, showcasing the latest AXOR collection at the Design Pavilion, created in collaboration with Valcarce Architects and Trend Group.

AXOR Citterio C includes a range of faucets, showers, and accessories, designed with modern aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. This collection embodies the timeless elegance and precision that have defined the long-standing collaboration between AXOR, the design brand of the Hansgrohe Group, and acclaimed designer Antonio Citterio. For over two decades, Citterio has partnered with AXOR to create collections that merge luxury and function with impeccable Italian craftsmanship. Through Citterio’s vision, AXOR redefines bathroom aesthetics, celebrating sophisticated design through every contour and finish. The AXOR Citterio C Collection offers a glimpse into this artistry, showcasing pieces that evoke both refinement and a distinct, contemporary elegance suited to elevate any luxury setting.

The Design Pavilion exhibited the AXOR Suite bathtub, paired with the iconic floor-standing bath mixer in a brushed brass finish. The AXOR Suite basins and AXOR Citterio C faucets stood out as exemplary pieces, alongside a sleek overhead shower with a concealed thermostatic module, perfectly embodying AXOR’s blend of elegance and advanced functionality. Thoughtfully designed accessories completed the presentation, each a testament to AXOR’s commitment to detail, offering a comprehensive and elegant bathroom experience.

Hans-Jürgen Kalmbach, CEO of Hansgrohe Group, commented: “The launch of the AXOR Citterio C Collection reflects our commitment to innovation and quality. Involving key stakeholders in the luxury hotel and hospitality sector strengthens our vision for the company. To maintain AXOR’s leading position in luxury sanitaryware, we remain committed to adapting to emerging trends and improving consumer experiences.”

In the UAE, AXOR’s luxury products are featured in iconic venues like the Burj Khalifa, Bulgari Hotel & Resort, and Atlantis, The Palm, enriching the guest experience in these celebrated destinations. AXOR is also present at prestigious hotels such as the Ritz-Carlton, Address Hotels, and Nikki Beach Hotel & Resort, consolidating Hansgrohe Group’s hospitality presence.

About the Hansgrohe Group – Setting the Beat of Water. Since 1901.

With its brands AXOR and hansgrohe, the Hansgrohe Group, based in Schiltach/Southern Germany, enjoys a reputation as a leader in innovation, design and quality within the bath and kitchen industry. Founded in 1901 in the Black Forest, the company gives water form and function with its faucets, showerheads and shower systems. In combination with sanitary ceramics and bathroom furniture, the company offers individual design options from a single source for holistic bathroom experiences. The 123-year history of the company is marked by innovations, such as the first hand-held shower with multiple spray types, the first pull-out kitchen faucet, and the first wall bar to hold a hand-held shower.The company holds more than 20,000 active property rights. The Hansgrohe Group stands for long-lasting quality products and for responsibility towards people and the environment. Sustainable production of resource-conserving products is central to the company’s business activities around the globe. By developing innovative technologies for faucets and showers, Hansgrohe achieves the greatest possible effect on protecting water as a resource and limiting and adapting to climate change during the usage phase of its products. As part of its consistent sustainability strategy, Hansgrohe is equipping all water-bearing products exclusively with water-saving technologies by 2030 within its "ECO 2030" initiative. With 35 subsidiaries and 21 sales offices supplying products in more than 150 countries, the globally active company in the sanitary industry is a reliable partner to its customers in all regions of the world. The Hansgrohe Group, its brands and products have won numerous awards, including more than 700 design prizes since 1974. The products of the Hansgrohe Group are found around the world: on renowned cruise ships, in luxurious 5-star and boutique hotels, in international metropolitan cities, in extraordinary spas, exclusive bathrooms of lodges and luxury villas, public facilities, as well as in countless private homes. The Hansgrohe Group’s high quality standards are ensured by eight wholly-owned production facilities: four in Germany, one each in France, in Serbia, the United States and China. In 2023, the Hansgrohe Group generated a turnover of EUR 1.406 billion. It employs around 5,400 people worldwide, about 60 percent of whom work in Germany.

