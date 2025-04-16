Dubai – Aramex signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Shipsy, a leading global Saas-based platform offering AI-powered logistics orchestration.

This partnership aligns with Aramex’s objectives to improve its last-mile delivery capabilities, boost operational efficiency, and expand service offerings, according to a press release.

Aramex will leverage Shipsy’s AI-powered solutions to optimize key areas of its logistics operations, launching new services that drive greater customer satisfaction.

Harsh Kumar, Chief Strategy Office and Co-Founder of Shipsy, stated: This partnership will play a pivotal role in driving supply chain autonomy, especially in the Middle East. By combining Aramex’s global logistics expertise with Shipsy’s AI-powered innovation, we are enabling a more agile, predictive, and efficient delivery ecosystem.”

“Together, we are laying the groundwork for an intelligent and self-orchestrated supply chain that adapts dynamically to evolving markets,” Kumar added.

Francoise Russo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Aramex, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to optimizing cost-, carbon-, and operational efficiencies, streamlining processes and better serving our customers in the rapidly evolving markets that we serve.”

Aramex posted 10% higher net profits attributable to the shareholders at AED 141.81 million in 2024, compared to AED 129.29 million in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher