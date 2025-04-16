Riyadh – Sadq, a Saudi platform for digital signatures and integrated workflow authentication solutions, has secured SAR 5.50 million in a Pre-Series A funding round, according to a press release.

The fundraising transaction was led by X by Unifonic Fund, with participation from a group of investors and a strategic investment from Unifonic.

The investment reinforces Sadq’s position in the Kingdom’s fast-growing digital authentication sector.

Founded in 2022 by Abdullah Allahuo and Salem Al Badawi, Sadq has emerged as a trusted name in the Kingdom’s digital transformation landscape.

Abdullah Allahuo, Co-Founder and CEO of Sadq, commented: “This investment comes at a pivotal time as Saudi Arabia witnesses a transformative shift in the digital trust landscape.”

“Obtaining the DGA license was a turning point, significantly increasing the credibility of our platform and elevating the legal weight of digitally signed documents, especially under Article 58 of the Saudi Evidence Law,” Allahuo highlighted.

Ayman Hamdan, Founding Partner of X by Unifonic Fund, noted: “As a fund, we are deeply committed to driving digital transformation by backing B2B SaaS companies that deliver mission-critical solutions for evolving markets.”

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic, noted: “This strategic investment reinforces the role of both Sadq and Unifonic in shaping the Kingdom’s emerging digital trust and identity ecosystem.”

“Through our close collaboration, we aim to drive innovation and set new standards for secure digital transactions across all sectors in Saudi Arabia,” Hamdan indicated.

