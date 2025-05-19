Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Center for Giftedness and Innovation, part of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, announced that the Hamdan Talent Scale has played a key role in identifying a large number of gifted students in schools across the UAE. Since the beginning of 2025, nearly 9,000 students have been evaluated through the national Talent Identification Program, resulting in the discovery of more than 400 gifted students. This outcome underscores the accuracy and efficiency of the scale and reinforces the development of tailored programs to support this exceptional group of learners.

Dr Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, commented: “Through the grace of God and the dedicated efforts of those overseeing the program, we have successfully identified a substantial number of gifted students across the Emirates. This progress reflects the Foundation’s commitment to staying abreast of global advances in talent identification and is deeply rooted in the long-term vision of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum (may he rest in peace). His enduring belief in the importance of nurturing gifted individuals continues to inspire our mission to highlight, support, and enhance their capabilities so they may contribute meaningfully to the country’s development and align with the leadership’s aspirations for national growth and sustainability.”

Dr. Al Ghawi emphasized that the Hamdan Talent Scale is distinguished by its focus on a broad set of academic, scientific, and cognitive skills, while also integrating environmental and cultural dimensions specific to the UAE context.

The Talent Identification Program targets students from Grade 4 to Grade 12 in both public and private schools across all Emirates. Students may be nominated through two pathways: self-nomination, where the student or guardian submits an application via the Foundation’s website, or group nomination, coordinated directly with schools and relevant educational bodies.

Program officials noted that Hamdan Talent Scale has gained widespread recognition among educators and talent development centers both within the UAE and internationally. This momentum has led to the launch of several initiatives focused on identifying gifted students, including strategic partnerships with government and private institutions, participation in academic conferences and expert forums, and delivery of specialized training workshops on using the scale. These efforts are part of a broader strategic vision to promote a culture of giftedness, apply the latest scientific methodologies and international best practices, address implementation challenges, and share successful experiences with institutions committed to talent development.