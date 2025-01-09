Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences concluded its participation in the 14th ALECSO Conference of Arab Ministers of Education. The event, organized by Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar and Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, was held in Doha from January 5 to 7, 2025.

The conference witnessed high-level participation from ministers of education and representatives from Arab countries, alongside a distinguished group of experts and specialists in education.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi: A Holistic Approach to Achieving Educational Excellence

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, remarked, "The Foundation's presence at the conference is a response to ALECSO's invitation, recognizing the Foundation as a leading Arab institution dedicated to promoting inclusive education and empowering teachers. This aligns with the conference's theme, 'Inclusive Education and Teacher Empowerment: A Strategic Vision for Education in the Arab World'. During a dedicated session titled 'How Do We Achieve Educational Excellence?' Dr. Al-Suwaidi highlighted the Foundation's holistic approach to achieving excellence in education by integrating curriculum development, teacher empowerment, and the enhancement of educational infrastructure."

In his speech, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi stated, "Educational excellence demands a comprehensive vision that transcends conventional standards, emphasizing teacher empowerment and the support of learners through advanced, inclusive educational environments. Through its programs, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences aims to provide innovative educational solutions that meet future needs while fostering Arab cooperation in this vital field."

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi added, "Our programs, such as Global Talent Mentoring and Hamdan Talent Scale, along with the educational awards we offer, aim to build a generation capable of facing future challenges while strengthening regional and international cooperation to drive innovation in education."

Dr. Al-Suwaidi's presentation focused on the Foundation's initiatives aligned with the conference's pillars. He elaborated on the Foundation's awards, which form a cornerstone of enhancing educational excellence. The awards span local categories for students, teachers, schools, and educational institutions in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education, as well as Gulf-level awards in partnership with the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, supporting educational excellence regionally.

The Foundation also offers seven prestigious international awards totaling $750,000. Key awards include Hamdan-UNESCO Prize for Teacher Development, promoting global innovation in teaching; Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, supporting innovative research in education; and Hamdan Award for Digital Innovations in Education, encouraging digital solutions in education. Other awards include Hamdan – ICESCO Prize for Voluntary Development of Education Facilities in Islamic Countries, recognizing efforts to enhance learning environments; School Global Award Initiative of Talented Education, promoting school initiatives supporting gifted students; Applied Research Global Award of Talented Education, spotlighting research serving gifted individuals; and EFQM-Hamdan Global Educational Award, which seeks to enhance educational quality and honor distinguished educational institutions worldwide.

Supporting Innovation and Enhancing International Partnerships

The Foundation's participation also showcased pioneering programs, such as the Master of Innovative Education program, developed in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates University to train educational professionals. The Foundation emphasized the importance of international collaboration and innovation support through programs like the Global Talent Mentorship Program, fostering connections between talented students and global STEMM experts. Additionally, the UAE Fab Lab was highlighted as an innovation incubator, transforming creative ideas into prototypes.

The Foundation's Commitment to Inclusive Education Leadership

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation's participation in the ALECSO Conference underscores its enduring commitment to supporting inclusive education, empowering teachers, and nurturing gifted individuals. Through its diverse initiatives, international awards, and innovative programs, the Foundation seeks to bring about a qualitative shift in the Arab educational landscape, preparing a generation capable of creativity, innovation, and confidently meeting future challenges.