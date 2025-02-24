Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences honored the winners of the 7th edition of the "Innovators 2024" Competition during a ceremony held at the foundation’s headquarters. The event was attended by distinguished officials from the foundation and the education sector, along with students and their parents.

His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, awarded 21 winners of the competition and inaugurated the accompanying exhibition, held at the foundation's Fab Lab. The exhibition showcased the students’ outstanding innovations and projects, reflecting their creative skills and technical capabilities.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, welcomed the attendees and congratulated the winners emphasizing the foundation’s commitment to nurturing young talent, fostering innovation, and transforming creative ideas into impactful projects that reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for science and technology.

His Excellency Al Suwaidi stated, "Today, we celebrate a group of young innovators who have showcased remarkable creativity through their pioneering projects. We firmly believe that empowering and inspiring young minds is the foundation of a thriving future. The foundation remains dedicated to providing the necessary support for innovators to continue their scientific and creative journeys."

The ceremony featured a visual presentation highlighting the journey of the competition in its seventh edition, followed by the recognition of the competition’s judging panel, which comprised a distinguished group of experts. The event then proceeded with the honoring of the winning teams, whose innovative solutions contribute to society and promote sustainability.

Winning Projects

The winning and qualifying teams of the Innovators Competition were honored for their outstanding contributions. Among them was the groundbreaking project, developed by Abdullah Ahmed Al Hammadi and Fatima Rashid Awad. This initiative introduces an innovative pedestrian crossing safety system designed to enhance the safety of both pedestrians and pets. The system integrates artificial intelligence technology with solar-powered specialized lighting to improve visibility and security at pedestrian crossings.

Additionally, the MindSync Project team was honored for their innovative wearable wristband, developed by Mohammed Adnan Mohammed and Ardzene Nathaniel Omalde. The device is equipped with smart sensors and utilizes a smartphone camera to analyze physiological data and facial expressions. Through artificial intelligence processing, the system provides personalized stress level assessments and tailored recommendations to enhance well-being.

Another recognized project was Modu-Shade, created by Nabil Nadeem Al-Qadi, Alaa Salah Abdulaziz, and Youssef Rasem Al-Shaqi. This flexible smart shading system is designed for adaptive installation, allowing for quick assembly and easy component replacement based on seasonal needs or specific events. In summer, the system can incorporate solar panels, shading devices, and fans, while winter modules may include entertainment features and rainwater collection systems.

The winners of the incentive awards were also honored, including the "Sustainability Award" and the "Community Service Award". The Sustainability Award was presented to Bashayer Salem Al Zaabi and Reem Ahmed Ghaleb for their project Falaj, an integrated modern agriculture solution that combines an advanced device with a comprehensive software application to enhance farm management efficiency. The Community Service Award was awarded to Project HAUBS, developed by Mohammed Al-Mujtaba Hisham and Ibrahim Kareem Al-Din. This project features an innovative device and system that translates signals into commands, providing a valuable tool for individuals with disabilities or those who lack reliable muscular control, enabling them to interact more effectively with surrounding devices.

Certificates of participation were awarded to three projects for their innovative contributions. The first project, SafeWave, is a wearable wristband designed to detect drowning at its early stages by collecting data from multiple sensors, which are then processed using an artificial intelligence model. The device alerts rescuers, significantly reducing response time and increasing survival chances. The project was developed by Rayan Anan Al-Nimr, Afif Ahmed Al-Zgheir, Omar Qassem Al-Arouq, and Karim Essam Fahmy. Another project, Flood Conqueror, created by Hamza Mohammed Qaraan and Mona Ali Al-Lougani, aims to address recurrent flooding in the northern regions of the UAE by designing an innovative system that redirects floodwaters into strategically distributed underground wells within affected areas. The third project, Acoustic Cleaning of Solar Panels, developed by Mohammed Bara Adnan, Jamal Omar Bishr, Farzan Siddiqui, and Zain Kamal Risan, introduces a novel system that detects and removes dust from solar panels using sound waves. The system identifies dust accumulation through an ambient light sensor and energy readings from the panel. If the sensor detects strong light but the panel registers reduced energy output, the system determines that cleaning is required and activates the dust removal mechanism.

Competition Statistics

The seventh edition of the "Innovators" competition witnessed a strong turnout, with 137 teams submitting their projects. Out of these, 45 teams met the competition’s eligibility criteria, and 20 teams advanced to the first judging phase. From there, nine teams reached the final stage, with the top three teams securing the winning positions.

The ceremony concluded with expressions of gratitude and appreciation to all participants, reaffirming Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation's commitment to supporting innovation and empowering young minds. The foundation remains dedicated to fostering creativity and scientific excellence, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and technological advancement.