Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences took part in the "University Gateway Forum" organized by the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Barsha, Dubai. The forum, held as part of its inaugural edition for the 2024–2025 academic year, falls under the umbrella of the "Year of Community" initiatives.

Her Excellency Khawla Ahmed Bahlooq, Assistant Executive Director of the Excellence Sector commented: “Our participation in this forum reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting educational excellence and promoting a culture of achievement among students. We aimed to showcase several of our educational initiatives that contribute to developing the learning environment and aligning with the aspirations of the next generation. We also believe that enhancing the quality of education begins by fostering dialogue between students and higher education institutions. Hamdan Foundation remains a key partner in national efforts to advance sustainable learning and enrich excellence-driven educational settings.”

The Foundation aimed to spotlight its activities in the field of educational excellence and present its programs designed to support the learning environment at both local and regional levels. This participation is part of the Foundation’s broader efforts to build strategic partnerships with stakeholders in the education sector and to promote core educational values within society.

Targeting Grade 12 students, the forum brought together representatives from various universities and academic institutions across the UAE in the complex’s lecture hall. The event provided an open platform for students to engage with experts and explore academic pathways and future specializations.

The forum witnessed broad participation from educational and academic institutions, serving as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange. Through interactive sessions, participants presented their initiatives and discussed potential avenues for collaboration in advancing higher education pathways..