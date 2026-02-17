Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has concluded a series of outreach visits introducing its educational awards to 300 potential nominees, including students, teachers, and education professionals, across seven schools and scientific complexes in various Emirates. The field-based programme aimed to strengthen quality participation in the current awards cycle.

A total of 212 students, 58 teachers, and 30 education professionals benefited from the visits. The sessions focused on presenting award categories, eligibility criteria, and evaluation mechanisms, in addition to clarifying requirements for preparing submission portfolios in line with approved quality indicators.

Her Excellency Khawla Ahmed Bahlooq, Assistant Executive Director of the Excellence Sector, commented: “Foundation is committed to supporting and empowering target groups to clearly understand the regulatory framework of the awards and submission requirements, while enhancing institutional readiness to participate in a structured manner that reflects actual performance levels and implemented practices within schools. The outreach visits serve as a direct channel of engagement with education field, allowing detailed clarification of award standards and nomination criteria. We observed strong interest from schools and education professionals in participating, alongside their commitment to understanding evaluation mechanisms and preparing portfolios that meet approved standards. This level of engagement reflects growing awareness of the importance of adhering to quality benchmarks when applying for the awards.”

The meetings included professional discussions on application requirements and judging standards, as well as practical examples demonstrating how educational practices can be aligned with excellence indicators, contributing to raising both participation levels and submission quality in the current cycle.

These visits form part of Foundation’s broader plan to promote its awards and strengthen both institutional and individual participation, ensuring wider engagement across educational sectors throughout UAE.