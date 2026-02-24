Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the results of the eighth edition of the Innovators Competition, held at its Fab Lab UAE.

In his remarks on the announcement of the 2025 Innovators Competition results, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated: “The growing participation in the Innovators Competition reflects an increasing recognition of innovation as a practical pathway for developing solutions and enhancing performance. The competition provides a structured competitive framework based on clear criteria, enabling participants to present their projects in a systematic manner that emphasizes feasibility and added value.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi further noted that this year’s competition recorded a 70% increase in participation compared to the previous edition, with broad engagement from university students and professionals. This growth reflects the expanding reach of the competition and the rising interest in innovation projects with practical, real-world applications. He added that the results of the eighth edition demonstrate the diversity of participants’ academic and professional backgrounds, reinforcing the presence of innovation beyond traditional frameworks and signaling a growing base of individuals committed to developing implementable solutions to address tangible challenges.

The eighth edition concluded with three main winning projects: VocaBuddy, presented by Erdzean Nathaniel Omalde and Mary Jean Omalde; Innovative Noise Monitoring Device, developed by a team comprising Noura Ahmed Al Nuaimi, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Al Nuaimi, Hussein Haj Sharif, and Waddah Talal Al Fateh; and AutoNurse, presented by Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi and Fatima Rashid Awad.

Two recognition awards were also granted to BioBone Printer, presented by Fahad Namir Saghir and Mohammed Yahya Al Mahamid, and Terra-ping, presented by Mohammed Hamdan Mohammed, Muayad Fadl Al Moula, Aatish Shibu Nair, and Jedah Alaska Mariano. A specialized judging panel comprising experts in innovation and applied technologies oversaw the evaluation of submissions, based on criteria that focused on originality, feasibility, and practical viability.

The competition is organized under the initiatives of Fab Lab UAE, headquartered at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences. The lab is recognized as the first comprehensive educational innovation lab in the UAE to obtain membership in the global Fab Lab network and accreditation in accordance with international Fab Lab standards. It provides a hands-on environment that enables access to digital fabrication technologies and advanced tools, alongside training programmes designed to strengthen applied skills and foster a culture of innovation.