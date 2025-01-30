Marking the First Edition Under Its New Corporate Identity Unveiled Last Year

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, the Foundation hosted a prestigious ceremony today (Thursday, January 30, 2025) at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai to honor the winners of the 2024 Medical Excellence Awards.

Marking the first edition since the awards’ integration under the Foundation’s new corporate identity, the event reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation in medical and educational fields, strengthening its role in advancing scientific progress locally and globally.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum stated in his speech: “The awards we present today are not merely a recognition of outstanding winners but also a message of gratitude and appreciation for their efforts, which have contributed to enhancing the quality of healthcare services, advancing medical research, and alleviating patients’ suffering. It is a tribute to dedication and sincere work within an advanced healthcare system, which enjoys the utmost care and support from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai as well as their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates.”

His Highness Sheikh Rashid added: “As we celebrate the recognition of these distinguished individuals—scientists, researchers, doctors, administrators, and institutions in the healthcare sector—we are also celebrating a noble journey of giving that began with the blessed initiative of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum—may God rest his soul. This journey has garnered the attention, encouragement, and support of the wise government and society, transforming into an institution aspiring to achieve sustainability in enhancing healthcare services. Through a framework of awards and programs that promote medical awareness, it encourages and values the efforts of those who have carried the responsibility of development and innovation, elevating their achievements to the horizons of pride.”

His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, also delivered a speech during the ceremony, stating: It’s truly an honour to stand before you today at the closing ceremony of the 24th edition of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences. Over the years, this award has become a symbol of medical and scientific excellence, and a testament to the UAE’s commitment to promoting innovation, advancing scientific research, and improving healthcare both locally and globally.”

His Excellency Al Owais added: “Over the past twenty-four years, this award has proven its vital role in recognizing the most significant medical and scientific advancements and celebrating the brilliant minds that have shaped the future of healthcare. It has become a platform for honouring those who have dedicated their lives to improving quality of life and finding innovative solutions to today’s health challenges. And today, as we recognize a distinguished group of scientists and researchers, we reaffirm that the UAE will always be a hub for excellence, creativity, and a home for talent committed to building a healthier and more sustainable future.”

A Milestone in the Awards’ Evolution

This ceremony marks the first edition following the integration of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences with the Medical Excellence Awards, unifying efforts under a more comprehensive and impactful identity. This step has broadened the awards’ scope, attracting high-caliber research and innovation, elevating their prestige to a global level.

The event featured a visual presentation highlighting the winners’ groundbreaking contributions to healthcare, followed by the award distribution, honoring exceptional individuals and projects that have made a tangible impact in the field.

A Forward-Looking Vision for Advancing Innovation and Medical Excellence

His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation stated: “This ceremony marks a historic moment for our Foundation. It is not just an occasion to honor the winners but a reaffirmation of our deep commitment to continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may he rest in peace, in supporting medical and scientific excellence. These awards serve as a catalyst for innovation in the healthcare sector, providing a platform to encourage pioneering research and groundbreaking initiatives that contribute to improving lives and strengthening communities.”

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Foundation, stated: “At the Foundation, we view these awards as an integral part of our strategic vision to foster a culture of innovation in the healthcare sector and build strong partnerships with research institutions and academic centers worldwide. While we honor outstanding achievements, our greater mission is to lay the foundation for a more advanced future by supporting and developing a healthcare system that meets global standards.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi explained that the awards not only recognize excellence and leadership in the medical field but also identify and inspire innovators within the healthcare ecosystem. By encouraging best practices and groundbreaking contributions, these awards ultimately enhance the quality of services in this vital sector.

Honoring Excellence Across Multiple Award Categories

The winners were recognized across various categories, including The Arab Award for Research in Healthcare, The Arab Award in Genetics, The Best Research in Healthcare Award, The Innovation in Healthcare Award, and The Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities in Healthcare.

This year’s edition saw outstanding submissions featuring innovative solutions and impactful research that have contributed to advancing healthcare. The remarkable quality of entries has further reinforced the awards’ status as a premier platform for recognizing medical excellence across the Arab world.

Winners of the 2024 Medical Excellence Awards

This year’s list of winners includes a distinguished group of researchers and specialists whose contributions have significantly advanced their respective fields.

The Arab Award in Genetics was awarded to Professor André Megarbane in recognition of his pioneering role in human genetics research. His outstanding contributions have enhanced scientific knowledge and improved early diagnosis of genetic disorders across the Arab world.

The Arab Award for Research in Healthcare honored two groundbreaking studies:

A research team from King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre for their study on the challenges of interpreting genetic variants in patients with Mendelian diseases.

A joint research team from Hamad Medical Corporation (Qatar), Kuwait University, and Istanbul Medipol University, for their study on transitioning to oral antibiotics in Gram-negative bacteremia cases.

The Best Research in Healthcare Award (UAE) recognized:

A study from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, which focused on improving care for testicular torsion cases through a multidisciplinary approach.

A study from the University of Sharjah, Al Qassimi Hospital, and Tawam Hospital, which introduced an AI-driven innovation for pneumonia treatment.

The Hamdan Award for Distinguished Personalities in Healthcare was presented to:

Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Consultant in Nephrology and Organ Transplantation.

Dr. Fathia Faridallah Al Awadi, Consultant in Endocrinology and Diabetes.

Both were recognized for their outstanding contributions to healthcare development in the UAE.

The Innovation in Healthcare Award was awarded to:

The "UAE Lung Transplant Program – Hope with Every Breath", which has set a successful model for providing advanced solutions for patients in need of lung transplants.

The "Diabetes Risk Calculator for Fasting During Ramadan" project, which developed innovative digital tools to enhance diabetes management during the holy month.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the winners emphasized that the Medical Excellence Awards of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences serve as a key catalyst for fostering a culture of research and innovation. They highlighted the awards’ vital role in supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for medical and scientific excellence.