UAE: With the start of the new academic year 2024/2025 and the Fall 2024 semester, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) welcomes both returning and new learners. This significant milestone coincides with the university’s strategic efforts to support the UAE’s vision of preparing future generations to meet the UAE leadership’s aspirations. Aligned with the UAE’s broader goals of enhancing its global standing and fostering a knowledge-based economy, HBMSU offers a diverse range of programs and courses meticulously designed to develop both academic competencies and practical skills. These offerings ensure that learners and graduates are not only well-prepared for future success but also equipped to contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

HE. Dr Mansoor Alawar, HBMSU Chancellor, addressed the learners: " It is my pleasure to welcome you all at the start of this academic term, as new learners join our unique and distinguished academic community. Here at HBMSU, we cultivate a culture of excellence by emphasising the value of scientific knowledge and practical skills. Our commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in smart learning ensures that your educational journey will be filled with unique opportunities to gain new experiences. I commend your success and dedication, which inspire the university to maintain its leadership and stay at the forefront of higher education institutions. I encourage you to strive for even greater success and accomplishments."

His excellncy added: " HBMSU spares no effort in preparing learners to become business leaders who create job opportunities, contributing effectively to the economy. The university has always led educational transformations, and our learners embody this spirit through their diverse qualifications. As we enter this new phase, HBMSU remains committed to a forward-looking strategy that keeps us at the forefront of higher education innovation. Our graduates are pioneers of successful future enterprises and startups, driving progress and innovation. We look forward to a year filled with success, growth, and pioneering achievements."

The strategic direction of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University focuses on fostering excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This is evident in its comprehensive curricula designed to meet the evolving needs of the global job market. By integrating academic knowledge, modern technology, and practical training, the university ensures that learners are well-prepared to seize emerging opportunities and tackle current and future challenges.