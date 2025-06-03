Advances ALTÉRRA’s mandate to deploy capital at speed for high-impact climate solutions.

Project expected to avoid ~380,000 metric tons of CO₂e emissions annually

Abu Dhabi – ALTÉRRA, the UAE’s $30 billion climate investment vehicle, today announced a €50 million commitment via ALTÉRRA Acceleration Fund to Absolute Energy, an innovative Italian renewable energy platform. The co-investment, made alongside global infrastructure investment manager, I Squared Capital, will help accelerate the development of an initial active pipeline of 1.4GW projects across Italy.

Absolute Energy focuses on the rapid development of multiple commercially viable small to medium-scale solar projects across Italy, leveraging the country’s supportive regulatory environment - including accelerated permitting processes and guaranteed grid access. Through this initial buildout of 1.4GW of solar and battery storage capacity, along with a broader development pipeline of over 6GW, Absolute Energy is well positioned to become a next-generation Independent Power Producer (IPP) playing a key role in advancing Italy’s decarbonization and energy independence goals.

ALTÉRRA estimates that this 1.4GW pipeline could eliminate up to 380,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions annually [1].

Italy has set a national target of adding 46GW of new solar capacity by 2030 to advance its net zero ambitions, address rising power demand, strengthen energy security, and reduce dependence on energy imports. Benefiting from favourable conditions such as high solar irradiation levels coupled with supportive policies, Italy represents a compelling market opportunity for advancing solar infrastructure at a pivotal moment in Europe’s energy transition.

H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of ALTÉRRA commented:

“We are excited to support Absolute Energy as it enters its next phase of growth. With a strong pipeline and deep sector expertise, the company will help drive Italy’s clean energy future. ALTERRA invests to accelerate the climate transition through innovative approaches and partnerships. In working with a global leader like I Squared Capital with their strong track record in platform building and investing in renewables, this investment further demonstrates how ALTERRA works with partners to invest at scale to accelerate impact across key markets.”

Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital, said:

“We are proud to welcome ALTÉRRA as a strategic partner in Absolute Energy. Their investment underscores the strength of the platform and the scale of the opportunity in accelerating Italy’s energy transition. ALTÉRRA brings deep climate focus and ambition, and we share their commitment to deploying capital with urgency and impact. This partnership is a powerful endorsement of Absolute Energy’s innovative model and I Squared’s long-standing approach to building transformational infrastructure businesses in critical sectors around the world.”

[1] Based on assumptions such as the renewable assets’ capacity factor and degradation, life cycle emission assessment, current power grid carbon intensity and a counter factual scenario.