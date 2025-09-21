Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with THE-CODE, a company specialized in educational programs and technology-driven initiatives. The agreement aims to launch impactful projects that empower learners, upskill educators, and build knowledge ecosystems aligned with future demands.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU. The MoU was signed on behalf of the University by Dr. Fahad Al Saadi, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Resources and Services, and on behalf of THE-CODE by Radwa Salem, Managing Director of the company.

This partnership reflects the University’s commitment to developing a smart learning model driven by AI innovation and digital skills development. Through strategic alliances with specialized entities, HBMSU ensures its lifelong learning system remains aligned with the dynamics of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the aspirations of the 'UAE’s national agenda.

The MoU focuses on developing tailored programs including learners aged 7 to 16, aimed at building future skills in coding, artificial intelligence, critical thinking, and innovation. It also emphasizes the design of interactive, multilingual learning environments that combine advanced self-paced learning with engaging experiences., The MoU outlines professional development initiatives for teachers, including smart learning tools, educational leadership, and effective change management.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar stated: “We believe that building a digitally empowered learning community capable of driving transformation starts with investing in educators and young learners. Our programs and initiatives integrate emerging AI tools and technologies with a forward-thinking vision.”

Radwa Salem expressed her pride in the partnership, emphasizing that collaboration with HBMSU offers strong momentum for THE-CODE’s efforts to empower the next generation of innovators in technology and entrepreneurship.

The two parties to the MoU will organize workshops, coding boot camps, and educational hackathons that apply concepts of artificial intelligence and robotics. They will also establish learning innovation labs and incubators to support emerging entrepreneurial projects and integrate digital sustainability into school curricula.

The MoU also includes conducting joint impact evaluation studies to assess the educational outcomes of digital transformation and provide recommendations that inform future education policy – aligned with the ‘UAE 2031 Vision’ and the ‘Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)’. This collaboration aligns closely with HBMSU’s academic pillars, particularly the mission of its pioneering School of e-Education, which is the first of its kind in the region.

The school is dedicated to redefining education through smart, learner-centric models that integrate innovation, flexibility, and inclusivity. It offers highly advanced programs designed to prepare educators, instructional designers, and learning technologists to lead the digital transformation of education and shape the learning of tomorrow. Through these initiatives, the school advances HBMSU’s vision of positioning smart learning as a catalyst for sustainable development and educational excellence in the UAE and beyond.

This collaboration marks another strategic step in HBMSU’s journey toward cementing its position as an innovative academic institution, preparing national talents to lead transformation in education, technology, and the future economy.

