Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH), Qatar's renowned aviation hub, stands poised to welcome visitors from around the globe, as Qatar hosts the prestigious 18th edition of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM. Set to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024, the tournament will see twenty-four of the continent's top teams competing in 51 matches across Qatar's state-of-the-art stadiums.

Drawing from the lessons and expertise gained during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM, the airport has meticulously planned its operations to ensure a seamless arrival experience for visitors entering the vibrant city of Doha.

The comprehensive preparation includes seamless coordination and communication among all stakeholders ensuring optimal service delivery. Extensive collaboration with transport providers guarantees efficient connectivity to and from the airport, the city, and the stadiums, with multiple public transport options, including taxis, bus services, and the metro, available for visitors.

Arriving passengers can access necessary amenities like foreign exchange services, food and beverage options, convenient stores, ATMs and purchase local sim cards, which are all conveniently located at the arrival hall.

Passengers who have a transit time of more than 8 hours have the option of booking a Doha city tour through Discover Qatar, the destination management company of Qatar Airways, to experience the city during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 TM.

Qatar Airways, the country’s national carrier, has partnered with the Asian Football Confederation to transform the fan experience at Asian football competitions in the coming years, including the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM. The home and hub of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport is set to bring the tournament experience to the terminal with a dedicated fan zone and exciting activations that will provide an immersive experience to passengers.

Upon departure, visitors can indulge in the distinctive offerings at Hamad International Airport, such as the iconic indoor tropical garden, ORCHARD, or explore Souq Al Matar, a lively traditional Qatari market within the airport premises, providing a glimpse into the rich local culture and warm hospitality of Doha.

Hamad International Airport is a candidate for World’s Best Airport at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024. Passengers who have experienced HIA’s award-winning services and facilities can visit Skytrax’s World Airport Survey website and vote for the airport. WORLD’S BEST AIRPORT: https://www.worldairportsurvey.com/Surveys/Airport/best_airport.html

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

