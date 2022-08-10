Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group today announced that its unique ‘Yes’ rewards programme that enables customers to earn points and rewards across ENOC’s service station network, has registered half a million users since its launch.

The fuel rewards programme enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products; across ENOC’s service station network.

Customers can earn and redeem points instantly on every purchase by downloading the ‘Yes’ app to earn points across all ENOC outlets, including ENOC service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro, Tasjeel, and more. ENOC Group has reported that to date, over 300 million points have been redeemed and over 1.2 billion points have been issued with points redeemed across fuel, Zoom, AutroPro and Tasjeel.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said “We have received very positive feedback for our Yes Rewards Programme which has been designed to add value and incentivise our customers for their purchases across our network. Customer satisfaction is critical for our business, and we have always strived to make our customers feel valued for their association with us. In today’s current economic situation, consumers are extremely value-orientated, and the rewards programme allows us to offer added value benefits for their everyday journeys. We will continue to extend unique benefits to provide an enhanced fuel and retail experience and look forward to attracting more users in the future.”

The ‘Yes’ rewards programme offers customers instant rewards via the ‘Yes’ rewards app. Customers can earn and redeem points instantly on every purchase by downloading the ‘Yes’ app to earn points across all ENOC outlets, including ENOC service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro, Quick Oil Change, Car Wash, Tasjeel, and more.

Customers can also benefit from discounts across Dining, Beauty, Health & Wellness and Getaways. The ‘Yes’ app is available in AppStore for iOS or Google Play for Android devices and Huawei app gallery.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

