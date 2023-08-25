RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Energy announced that it has issued the first license in the Kingdom for selling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG-cooking gas) cylinders through vending machines.



Vending machines for LPG cylinders will be available at gas stations and large retail markets. The machines will provide consumers with all LPG-related services around the clock, and these include purchasing new gas cylinders, replacing empty cylinders with new ones, and purchasing cylinder accessories such as regulators and others.



These machines are designed to be linked with smart phone applications, to serve consumers in a better and easier way. This is part of the ministry’s efforts to realize the goals of its dry gas and LPG distribution system for residential and commercial purposes.



According to the ministry, the move to license smart pick-up stations for gas cylinders comes as an important part of the ministry’s endeavors towards opening up competition and abolishing monopoly in the LPG sales sector. It also coincides with the ministry’s endeavor to encourage investment in LPG sales activities.



The ministry started receiving qualification requests from companies that wish to invest in the activities of transporting LPG from its sources to filling and storage facilities, as well as in the establishment and operation of filling stations and storage facilities, in addition to the wholesale distribution of LPG.



This is aimed to enhance the role of the Ministry of Energy in supporting opportunities for growth and economic development in the Kingdom in pursuit of the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

