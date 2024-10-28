Muscat – Hakkasan, the renowned Cantonese dining concept from Tao Group Hospitality, celebrated the grand opening of its twelfth location at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. Since its inception in London in 2001, Hakkasan has consistently redefined the boundaries of modern Cantonese cuisine, earning prestigious accolades, including Michelin stars in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With its arrival in Muscat, Hakkasan invites diners to embark on a remarkable culinary journey that promises to captivate the senses.

From the moment guests step into Hakkasan, they are transported into a world where culinary artistry meets an enchanting atmosphere. Under the expert guidance of General Manager Sasa Dinic and Executive Chef Sebastian Tan, the menu features a harmonious blend of traditional and innovative dishes. Signature offerings such as Grilled Chilean Sea Bass and Crispy Duck Salad, are crafted with the finest ingredients, each plate telling a story of flavor and creativity.

The restaurant’s design enhances this immersive experience, striking a perfect balance between intimacy and intrigue. The signature ‘cage’ layout creates distinct spaces that invite exploration, allowing guests to discover new details with every visit. This modern Chinese aesthetic is reflected not only in the décor, but also in the elegant crockery and stylish uniforms, creating an ambiance that resonates with contemporary China.

As guests savor their meals, they are enveloped in a carefully curated soundscape that evolves throughout the evening. The music begins subtly, gradually building in energy to create an electrifying atmosphere that complements the vibrant dining experience.

Sasa Dinic, General Manager of Hakkasan Muscat, said, “We are delighted to unveil Hakkasan’s philosophy of reimagined ancient gastronomy at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. Our vision is to create an exceptional fusion of contemporary Cantonese cuisine and an ambiance rich with mystery and allure. Each visit promises to be an evocative journey that leaves a lasting impression on our guests, inviting them to explore the depths of flavor and artistry that define Hakkasan.”

Hakkasan is known for its commitment to delivering attentive and personalized service, crafting memorable experiences that linger long after the meal is over. Guests are encouraged to indulge in every element of their dining experience - from the brilliance behind signature dishes to exquisite desserts by the pastry team and innovative beverages such as Serenity designed by master mixologists.

Jason Xuereb, Hotel Manager at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort added, “The arrival of Hakkasan heralds a new chapter in our resort’s culinary narrative. We are honored to offer this globally acclaimed dining experience, offering a menu that masterfully blends authenticity with innovation. Hakkasan will elevate Oman’s gastronomic landscape, providing an exquisite fusion of authentic Cantonese flavors and contemporary culinary genius that will enthrall both locals and international visitors.”

Hakkasan Al Mouj Muscat is now welcoming discerning diners in search of unique and addictive experiences. Reservations can be made through Seven Rooms https://www.sevenrooms.com/landing/hakkasanmuscat.

About Hakkasan

Established in 2001 in London, Hakkasan now has multiple restaurants located around the world throughout the United States, Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Hakkasan recently received a star at both Hakkasan Dubai and Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. The menu is a modern interpretation of authentic Cantonese cuisine, using the finest ingredients and expert traditional techniques to create timeless yet innovative signature dishes such as the Grilled Chilean Seabass and Crispy Duck Salad. Hakkasan’s atmosphere is vibrant, intriguing and inviting. Originally designed by renowned interior designer Christian Liaigre, the space embodies the modern ethnic now found in Hakkasan restaurants worldwide. Since the opening of the original London restaurants at Hanway Place and Mayfair, the brand has expanded globally. Destinations include Miami, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Doha, Las Vegas, Shanghai, Dubai, Bodrum, Riyadh, Istanbul and most recently in Muscat.

About Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates over 90 branded locations in over 20 markets across four continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Wet Republic, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Cathédrale, Little Sister, The Highlight Room, Sake No Hana, Jewel, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Mohari Hospitality, an investment firm focused on the luxury lifestyle and hospitality sectors.

