Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hafeet Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE-Oman Rail Network, has partnered with Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, to supply 27 state-of-the-art EMD® SD70ACS heavy-haul freight locomotives. The locomotives will be custom designed to withstand the region's unique environmental conditions while adhering to the highest global standards of safety, security, sustainability, and environmental protection. This took place during the inaugural Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference (Global Rail) 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmad Al Musawa Al Hashmi, CEO of Hafeet Rail, said: "This partnership reaffirms our commitment to developing and operating a state-of-the-art railway network equipped with cutting-edge heavy-haul freight locomotives that meet international benchmarks. Additionally, our fleet is tailored to comply with GCC Railway Network standards, paving the way for efficient and streamlined freight movement between Oman and the UAE in the future."

"We are keen on forging partnerships that resonate with our mission to provide competitive freight solutions across the joint network. This initiative is poised to boost regional trade and unlock new prospects in the infrastructure, transportation, and logistics sectors of both countries, thereby enhancing economic diversification and fostering sustainable growth", he added.

John Newman, president and CEO for Progress Rail, said: “The GCC is geographically, financially and economically important on a global scale, and the UAE has been a driving contributor to the region’s growth. We are proud to have been selected to work with Hafeet Rail to further connect Oman and the UAE. Progress Rail has developed strong trust and relationships with our business partners in the GCC through decades of investment in products, technologies and local teams. We greatly appreciate our relationship with Hafeet Rail and are looking forward to continuing our support of our customers’ growth in the GCC region.”

The joint rail network’s new fleet boasts high-powered engines designed to haul a diverse range of cargo. These trains, each approximately two kilometers long, will transport various railcars carrying bulk materials, containers, petrochemicals, metallic products, and other industrial goods. These locomotives will ensure the safe, secure, and efficient movement of trains across the Oman-UAE railway network, meeting the needs of Hafeet Rail’s customers once the network becomes operational.

The 27 locomotives are equipped with high-performance engines and advanced filtration technologies, including pulse and sand filtration systems, as well as carbon emission reduction technologies, aligning with Hafeet Rail’s commitment to environmental sustainability and carbon reduction.

Progress Rail’s extensive experience in the railway sector, especially within the GCC, has enabled them to understand the region’s specific requirements, allowing them to provide advanced locomotives tailored to the local conditions, in addition to its significant global presence, serving numerous countries worldwide.

The signing of the contract for suppling the new fleet of locomotives follows the awarding of the main contracts, the contracts for the systems and technology to be used in the project, as well as the commencement of preparatory work to develop the UAE-Oman railway network. This underscores Hafeet Rail's commitment to accelerating the progress of completing the first rail connection in the GCC.

Hafeet Rail is a joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala. Named after Jebel Hafeet, which links Oman and the UAE, the company operates under the guidance of both nations' leaderships to enhance their longstanding historical ties, aiming for unparalleled economic and commercial integration, and fostering strong social and cultural bonds.