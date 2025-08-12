Exceptional financial performance: Revenue rises to €15.070 bn (+10.4%), operating profit reaches €1.285 bn (+11.8%), and net cash flow stands at €1.453 bn (+3.2%)

Robust profitability: With a return on sales of 8.5% (8.4%), Škoda Auto ranks among the leading brands in the volume segment

Significant progress in international markets: Record results in India, the sales launch of the locally produced Kushaq in Vietnam and expansion in the Middle East

Middle East growth: New showrooms launched in Oman and the UAE, strategic agreements signed for Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Regional product success: Kodiaq continues as a regional favourite, joined by value-packed Kushaq and newly launched facelift of performance-driven Octavia RS

Dubai, UAE – Škoda Auto has reported strong financial and sales performance for the first half of 2025, delivering 509,400 vehicles globally - a year-on-year increase of 13.6%. The strong sales are also reflected in the company’s financial results: revenue rose to €15.07 bn (+10.4%), operating profit reached €1.285 bn (+11.8%) and net cash flow stood at €1.453 bn (+3.2%). In the Middle East, Škoda has made strategic strides in the first half of 2025 with its official entry into Oman in February, restarting operations in Qatar in April, as well as signing an agreement to expand the brand’s footprint to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest automotive market. In the UAE, Škoda opened two new state-of-the-art showrooms in June, reinforcing its focus on accessibility and next-level retail customer experience. The most successful models in the regional Škoda line-up continue to be the 7-seater Kodiaq and value-packed Kushaq, joined by the newly launched Octavia RS, delivering the perfect blend of performance and functionality.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, comments: “Škoda Auto is thriving, delivering solid financial results for the first half of 2025 despite significant challenges across our industry. Once again, we have achieved growth across our core KPIs and demonstrated that we are one of the most profitable automotive brands in the volume segment. These fantastic results are a testament to a resilient business model. It is notable that our success in the first six months has been spread across powertrains, confirming we are on the right course by offering freedom of choice in this era of transition. We go into the second half of the year in peak form while always remaining focused and vigilant.”

“We’re proud to see Škoda Auto’s global performance reflected in our momentum across the GCC,” said Lukas Honzak, Managing Director at Škoda Middle East. “From entering high-potential markets to expanding our retail footprint in the region, we’re laying the groundwork for long-term growth. Customers in the region continue to respond strongly to our versatile line-up, which offers quality, inventiveness and great value for money. We aim to bring Škoda’s advanced European automotive technology and exceptional customer service even closer customers in the Middle East.”

The latest regionally launched models of 2025, the all-new 7-seater Kodiaq and the new and even more powerful Octavia RS models have been well received this year. The Kodiaq posted strong H1 sales of 905 units in 2025, compared to 669 in the same period in 2024, underscoring its status as a favourite among families seeking comfort, space, and top safety, being the ideal partner for all family explorations. Europe’s most loved Škoda model - the iconic new Octavia, introduced in May, was received strongly for its ideal combination of performance and functionality.

Škoda’s second best-selling model in the region, the Kushaq, continues to appeal to cost-conscious drivers looking for a safe, efficient and stylish drive - a segment that is rapidly gaining traction in the region.

As Škoda Auto celebrates its 130th anniversary, the brand continues to blend its long-standing heritage with modern innovation – building a strong foundation for success both in Europe and across the Middle East.-Ends-

