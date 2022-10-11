Dubai, UAE: The upcoming H Residence development will open in Q1 2023 as part of HUNA, introducing three signature restaurant concepts. The iconic culinary outlets will establish an elevated dining destination in the Jumeirah neighbourhood, alongside other acclaimed facilities.

HUNA, has announced that H Residence will welcome NAC (North Audley Cantine), Cipriani Dolci and Café Kitsuné, forming a dining focal point within the opulent mixed-used, residential community.

NAC, a chic Mediterranean-inspired concept borne from Mayfair, London, will make its UAE debut at H Residence. Cipriani Dolci is backed by the leading four-generation family hospitality group, which started in 1931 with Harry’s Bar in Venice. Meanwhile, the first Café Kitsuné in the UAE continues the trend of serving speciality coffee in iconic locations, growing to a network of 21 venues across the globe.

An overwhelming number of F&B concepts applied for the handful of coveted spaces, at the corner of Al Wasl Road and 19th Street. HUNA, the curator of the bespoke lifestyle behind H Residence, selected the trio of top-tier restaurants to provide an unrivalled dining experience along the palm-lined avenue.

H.E. Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of ARM Holding, said: “H Residence will put the Al Safa area of Dubai on the culinary map, with high-end real estate and this trio of incredible dining outlets. We’re not just offering amazing food, but an entire lifestyle experience. It’s an ultra-modern aesthetic but it goes much deeper than that, with an ingrained sense of community, in the heart of suburban Dubai.”

David Bellaïche, Co-Founder of BVC Group, said: We are very excited to be opening the first branch of North Audley Cantine, better known as “NAC”, in the UAE and specifically at H Residence. We will be adding a new, relaxed, vibrant and global restaurant experience to the Dubai dining scene. NAC at H Residence will surely make a mark in the F&B industry of the MENA region and will be a beloved neighbourhood bistro.”

Giuseppe Cipriani, CEO of Cipriani and third generation of the family said: “We are excited to bring Cipriani Dolci to this sophisticated Jumeirah community. It is an impressive development, and we are looking forward to offering our service and lifestyle experience, alongside longstanding tradition of Italian cuisine, to locals and visitors alike.”

Gildas Loaëc, Co-Founder of Kitsuné, said: “Dubai has become an extremely dynamic, creative, and modern city that offers a great lifestyle, we are very honored and feel blessed for Café Kitsuné to make its first opening in Dubai here in H Residence and share our brand’s “Art de Vivre”. It’s very important to Café Kitsuné that we offer the best quality coffee, along with consistency and excellent service for our dear customers, creating the best possible experience.”

Housing the trio of diverse dining options, H Residence will feature two arched wings composed of 37 duplexes and apartments. The striking wings connect via a sky bridge that features an ultra-sleek infinity pool, overlooking a leafy plaza and the Dubai skyline beyond.

Visiting diners will have access to stroll in the gently sloped central plaza, lined with tall trees and exquisite landscaping. The project broke ground in Q1 2021, as a collaboration with Dubai’s HUNA and architectural firm Tariq Khayyat Design Partners (tkdp). The building work is led by ASGC Group, which has worked extensively on Bluewaters Island and Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal.

H Residence is set to open in Q1 2023.

-Ends-

About HUNA

HUNA is a culturally rich developer that carefully curates and combines celebrated designers, creators, and places for an elite clientele so they can experience a truly bespoke lifestyle.

About A.R.M. Holding

A.R.M. Holding is a private investment firm and multi-focused economic enabler that creates synergies and opportunities through local, regional, and global investments. At the core of the company’s business strategy is its commitment to impactful investments, actively employing its resources to advance society and empower its players to pursue innovative solutions and inspire a better future. It collaborates with like-minded organizations and leverages its network and partnerships to create meaningful relationships and growth opportunities.

A.R.M. Holding’s investments are focused on tech-enabled industries and sophisticated technologies around the world that demonstrate strong potential for long-term positive social impact. It also holds equity stakes in some of Dubai’s foremost companies in a variety of sectors including Banking, Telecom, FMCG, Real Estate, and Hospitality. A.R.M. Holding has contributed to society with significant investments in numerous industries and versatile projects. In 2021, it became the first corporate patron of the Dubai Collection, the first institutional art collection in the emirate of Dubai.

To learn more about A.R.M. Holding, please visit: www.armholding.ae

For media enquiries, contact:

StickyGinger | Farah Al Basha

falbasha@stickygingerpr.com