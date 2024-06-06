H-E-B recently announced the opening of a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Cibolo, Texas, to support curbside and home delivery orders throughout Cibolo, New Braunfels and surrounding cities around the San Antonio area.

The 55,000-square-foot facility marks H-E-B’s eighth e-commerce fulfillment center the company has opened since 2018 and features AutoStore empowered by Swisslog and operating on synchronized intelligence from Swisslog’s SynQ software. The most recent of these facilities was opened in Plano, Texas in July 2023.

Five members of the Swisslog team attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the facility and showcase the ongoing partnership between the two companies. Swisslog continues to help H-E-B achieve their automated fulfillment goals and provide unmatched service and support to their communities.

H-E-B said the e-commerce fulfillment center further expands the retailer’s commitment to integrate innovative technologies that drive omnichannel growth and provide a more convenient and better shopping experience for Texans. The company further explained that these facilities have enabled H-E-B to grow its supply chain capacity to help improve and power the expansion of its curbside and home delivery services, which are available at more than 270 stores in Texas.

With this facility now operational, H-E-B said it plans to continue to open additional facilities across the state to help support the retailer’s expansion plans.

-Ends-

For more information on Swisslog automation technologies and software, visit https://www.swisslog.com

About Swisslog

We shape the future of intralogistics with robotic, data-driven and flexible automated solutions that achieve exceptional value for our customers. Swisslog helps forward-thinking companies optimize the performance of their warehouses and distribution centers with future-ready automation systems and software. Our integrated offering includes consulting, system design and implementation, and lifetime customer support in more than 50 countries.

www.swisslog.com

Swisslog is part of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions with more than 15,000 employees worldwide.

www.kuka.com