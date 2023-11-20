The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM captured the hearts of football fans across the globe while emerging as a triumph in logistics excellence.

GWC is proud to have been the first regional supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for Qatar 2022TM – the first mega sporting event to be hosted in the Middle East and Arab world. GWC excelled thanks to meticulous planning and the execution of complex logistics operations.

To mark this incredible contribution, GWC has published a book titled ‘Delivering Glory’ to outline the logistics operations behind this delivery and pay tribute to the personnel who continually went the extra mile to ensure Qatar delivered an outstanding event on the global stage.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, said: “Successfully delivering FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM was the realisation of a vision for Qatar and for GWC. This accomplishment is a testament to the expertise and infrastructure that GWC has built during the last two decades, and the ever-enduring pursuit of excellence and commitment to our goals. Ultimately, the outstanding collaboration with stakeholders enabled us to play a key role in delivering an exceptional mandate for a tournament like no other.”

GWC’s control tower approach, commitment to innovation, and ability to always exceed expectations contributed to smooth logistics operations for a wide number of stakeholders – including the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, FIFA, host country institutions, commercial affiliates, fans, participating teams, the media, volunteers amongst others.

“Above all, it’s our people delivering success!” continued Menon. “At GWC, we have built a culture – something which goes back to our establishment of a small warehousing company in 2004. Despite exponential growth, we have retained the working environment of a start-up – with everyone contributing, supporting one another, and doing everything they can to exceed the expectations of our valued clients and shareholders. They are the ones we celebrate in Delivering Glory.”

The numbers behind GWC’s achievements are staggering. The backbone of operations was the logistics infrastructure exceeding 4,000,000 square meters. GWC delivered items to hundreds of key sites across Qatar and operated the largest transport fleet in the country of more than 1,600 trucks, trailers, and specialized vehicles, all within 45 minutes of any location. More than 200 dedicated truck drivers covered 1,900,000 kilometres in over 288,000 hours, backed by 1,200 venue operations staff and six bespoke logistics systems designed and optimized specifically for the FIFA World CupTM.

In conclusion, the success of Qatar 2022TM from a logistics perspective is a testament to meticulous planning, innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration. As the world celebrates this remarkable event one year on, the logistics triumph behind the scenes serves as an inspiration for future hosts and organisers, showcasing the transformative power of strategic and forward-thinking logistics planning on the grandest stage of international sport.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ was played from 20 November to 18 December 2022. 32 teams competed across 64 matches in the 22nd edition of the tournament.

