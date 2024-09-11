Sh. Abdulla Bin Fahad: A successful public-private partnership model aligned with the National Development Strategy

Ranjeev Menon: A prestigious international recognition that reinforces our leadership in logistics and drives us to continue delivering excellence

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, has been selected as the National Winner for Qatar in the ‘Industrial Project of the Year’ category of this year’s 2024 MEED Projects Awards, in association with Mashreq. This prestigious recognition qualifies the company for the next phase, where the MENA regional winners will be announced on November 20.

GWC Managing Director, Shaikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, said, “We are honoured to receive the Industrial Project of the Year award, a recognition that reflects the significance of Al Wukair Logistics Park in contributing to the diversification of Qatar’s economy by supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).”

He added: “Al Wukair Logistics Park serves as a successful public-private partnership model. As GWC is tasked with the construction, operation, and transfer (BOT) of the logistics park, under a public-private-partnership that entails a 30-year lease tenure and a significant investment value exceeding QAR 1.5 billion. This agreement aligns with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) and Qatar National Vision 2030, which both aim to strengthen public-private partnerships and expand the private sector's leadership in fostering economic growth.”

Commenting on the achievement, Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO of GWC, stated, "We are honoured to be recognized as the Industrial Project of the Year, this milestone underscores the innovation and excellence of Al Wukair Logistics Park and adds to our track record of remarkable accomplishments. This recognition from MEED Projects Awards, a leading stamp of quality and achievement for projects across the MENA region, serves as a testament to GWC’s industry leadership, while inspiring us to continue enhancing our services. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of logistics solutions and look forward to further success and growth in the future."

He added: “Since the inauguration of the first phase of Al Wukair Logistics Park in early 2022, it has effectively drawn a significant number of MSMEs. In 2023, GWC launched the second phase of the park, further advancing Qatar National Vision 2030, which reflects the company's commitment to accelerating growth and contributing to the nation's strategic goals.”

Spreading across 1.5 million square metres, GWC Al Wukair Logistics Park is dedicated to light industry infrastructure required for the operational success of MSMEs. With various light industrial workshops, warehousing units, and open yards, the park has been designed to meet all types of warehousing and distribution requirements for sector-wide enterprises. It also offers a one-stop-shop for leasing a warehouse or workshop, company formation formalities, including applications for necessary permits, and logistics operations. Start-ups who work with GWC benefit from years of local, regional and international experience, along with a global, integrated network. GWC’s deep, hard-earned knowledge of the local market makes Al Wukair Logistics Park the ideal destination for businesses to avail of and enjoy the best logistics infrastructure.

Last June, GWC launched Al Wukair Logistics Park Directory, a comprehensive platform designed to boost the MSMEs growth and enhance partnerships and alliances within the local market, empowering them to succeed and achieve their goals. The Logistics Park is part of GWC’s mandate to offer a broad spectrum of services ranging from end-to-end logistics services, from point of entry to point of use and highly coordinated reverse logistics, thus giving MSMEs the chance to boost their bottom line and take advantage of new business opportunities.

The MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq are the pinnacle of recognition for the most outstanding projects completed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region over the past year. This year, over 60 projects across 18 categories from over 250 entries have been distinguished as National Winners, showcasing the highest standards of excellence, innovation, and impact.

These winners were selected after a thorough and impartial judging process, focusing on technological innovation, engineering brilliance, sustainability, and the significant benefits these projects bring to society.

-Ends-

About MEED

Established in 1957, MEED has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. Attracting a key senior management audience through its content and activities, MEED is a media brand and publication that covers a spectrum of services that inform.

For further information about MEED, please contact, Vignesh Satyarajan, Marketing Executive, E: vignesh.satyarajan@meed.com

About GWC Group

Established in 2004, GWC has become the No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. GWC offers best-in-class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. GWC benefits from a global freight network and massive logistics infrastructure spanning over 4 million square meters. GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

