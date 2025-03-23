Matthew Kearns: We aim to drive transformational change in the e-commerce sector

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the leading logistics providers in the MENA region, has announced the signing of a strategic service agreement with Huawei to enhance the delivery efficiency of Huawei’s official e-commerce store nationwide and ensure an exceptional customer experience. This partnership follows the official launch of Huawei’s e-commerce store in Qatar on March 20th, marking a significant strategic step in expanding the company’s presence in the local market.

GWC stands at the forefront of the logistics industry, backed by an extensive network across Qatar and decades of expertise in warehousing, distribution, and last-mile delivery. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and forward-thinking fulfilment solutions will play a crucial role in ensuring Huawei's products reach customers reliably and efficiently.

Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Group Acting CEO, said: “Through this collaboration between two industry leaders in the logistics and technology sectors, we are well-positioned to drive a transformational change in the rapidly evolving e-commerce industry. Together, we aim to meet rising market demand, enhance customer experience, and deliver exceptional services and innovative solutions.”

Tang Liangjian, Country Manager of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group, Qatar, said: “The partnership with GWC underscores our commitment to delivering the highest level of service to our customers in Qatar. By integrating our e-commerce platform with GWC’s industry-leading logistics expertise, we can effectively meet the growing consumer demand for a fast, secure, and convenient online shopping experience.”

GWC’s last-mile delivery services have set a benchmark for excellence, representing the final and most crucial stage in the supply chain — where shipments are delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps. The company’s exceptional last-mile delivery services have cemented its position as an industry leader, playing a pivotal role in elevating the shopping experience by ensuring products are delivered to customers as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Kearns added: “At GWC, we are adopting cutting-edge technological innovations to enhance operational efficiency, precision, and speed. Through this partnership, delivering a competitive edge for Huawei’s e-commerce store via advanced last-mile solutions is one of our top priorities. We are committed to enhancing customer satisfaction, strengthening our presence in the e-commerce sector, and offering innovative logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs and future market developments."

