New facility of GWC and QC+ will serve private collectors, institutions, galleries, major art and design event organizers throughout the gulf’s fast-growing art market

DOHA, Qatar – GWC (Q.P.S.C.), Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain provider, and QC+, the Qatari strategy group that develops new pathways for value across hospitality, retail, tourism, and the wider cultural economy, have announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art hub in the Gulf Region for fine art storage and handling. Located in a designated free zone in Doha, the facility will meet rising regional demand for art storage and logistics while contributing to Qatar’s 2030 National Vision by expanding high-value economic activity in the creative and cultural industries.

Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO of GWC, said: “With over 15 years of experience in fine art logistics and as the first Middle East-based company accredited by ICEFAT, GWC brings proven expertise to this partnership. Combined with Qatar’s vision for cultural and economic diversification, this project represents a new benchmark for integrated art infrastructure and creative economy growth in the region.”

Kirstin Mearns, CEO of QC+, said: “The Gulf is no longer an emerging market for art. It is a global player, as demonstrated by the announcement of Art Basel Qatar. QC+ and GWC will use our combined expertise to provide innovative and industry-leading fine art logistics solutions. This collaboration reinforces Qatar’s position as a global centre for culture and creativity, and for the commercial infrastructure that supports both.”

The Doha facility will provide museum-grade preservation, secure storage, and professional care for artworks and cultural assets, supported by a conservation laboratory, private and shared storage spaces, viewing rooms, and custom-bonded areas for art logistics and handling. It will also include learning and collaboration zones designed to advance local expertise in art preservation and management. The facility will also benefit from its proximity to Hamad International Airport, a major international transit hub and one of the largest airports in the region, designed to handle a high volume of passenger traffic and cargo from around the world.

The project aligns with Qatar’s growing role as host to major cultural events, including Art Basel Qatar in February 2026, and will further connect Qatar’s creative economy with the world.

About QC+

QC+ is a strategic partner with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and the Art Basel organisation in presenting the new Art Basel Qatar. Its diverse portfolio encompasses in-house brands and services such as, Cass Art Qatar, and the celebrated Chef Noof Al Marri. QC+’s Initiatives extend across Qatar Creates, Michelin-awarded restaurants, art and design consultancy, cultural land development, experiential events, product development, and art retail, positioning the company at the intersection of culture and commerce.

About GWC

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. Backed by substantial investments in operational expertise and Class-A infrastructure, GWC Fine Art has successfully delivered hundreds of major projects over the past fifteen years, consistently meeting and exceeding the standards of fine art insurers and government indemnities worldwide. Notably, GWC was the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

About the Global Art Market

The global art market was valued at approximately USD 57.5 billion in 2024 (Art Basel & UBS 2025 Global Art Market Report), and the fine art logistics and storage sector is valued at around USD 3.4 to 3.6 billion and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2030.

Media Contacts

GWC: Mohammad Daoud, GWC, mohammad.daoud@gwclogistics.com

QC+: Pac Pobric, Polskin Arts, pac.pobric@finnpartners.com