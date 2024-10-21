Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Gupshup, the world’s leading Conversational AI Engagement company, is proud to announce its expansion into Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in the company's international growth journey. Through Gupshup Technology Gulf Limited- the local arm of the business messaging leader, it will now be able to offer a wide array of Conversational solutions to businesses in the country. This strategic move reinforces Gupshup's commitment to the Middle East region, and aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 digital transformation goals.

The expansion brings Gupshup's state-of-the-art Conversation Cloud platform to Saudi businesses, enabling them to revolutionize customer engagement through advanced conversational experiences. With this innovative solution, Saudi businesses can now seamlessly:

- Digitize customer journeys through AI-enabled Agents, providing intelligent, real-time interactions.

- Engage customers via automated conversational campaigns.

- Drive revenue through conversational commerce and consultative sales—all from a single platform.

To further support the needs of Saudi businesses, Gupshup offers ACE LLM, its domain-specific Generative AI model, enabling the development of highly intelligent, human-like chatbots in Arabic. This AI-powered solution will help brands deliver a superior conversational experience with personalized and culturally relevant customer interactions.

Messaging, or in other words Conversations is already a high-engagement channel in Saudi. According to a survey conducted by the Saudi Centre for Public Opinion Polling, 92% of Saudis use WhatsApp, making it an ideal channel for business Conversations. With Gupshup’s presence in the country, brands can leverage its Conversation Cloud to create delightful customer experiences.

"Saudi Arabia is a pivotal market in our global expansion strategy. We're witnessing a remarkable surge in business messaging adoption across the Kingdom, driven by a digitally sophisticated consumer base that increasingly prefers conversational interactions with brands. Our commitment goes beyond just providing technology – we aim to be a strategic partner in KSA's digital transformation journey, helping businesses harness the power of conversational engagement to drive growth and customer satisfaction." said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of Gupshup.

Gupshup is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the nation’s economy through digital transformation and technological innovation. Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a key technology hub, fueled by government initiatives, a tech-savvy population, and the growing popularity of business messaging, offers an ideal landscape for Gupshup to thrive and contribute to the region's digital growth.

The move into KSA follows Gupshup's remarkable success in the UAE market over the past two years. The GCC region has become the company's third-largest market globally. Gupshup has already established a strong presence in Dubai, and has earned the trust of leading regional brands including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Emaar, Talabat, Bayut, Lulu Exchange, SACO, SMSA, Ajlan & Bros, Alsaif gallery, Dukhon, Apparel Group, Sharaf DG, and Petromin among others.

Mukul Yadav, Senior Director and the Head of the MENA region, while sharing his vision for the Saudi market said, "Saudi Arabia represents an exceptional opportunity for Gupshup, and we're targeting five-fold growth in the coming year. Our proven success in transforming customer engagement for retail and e-commerce brands in the UAE and India has equipped us with deep regional insights. Many of our existing UAE-based clients have a strong presence in the Kingdom, giving us a significant advantage in rapid market penetration”

He further added, “ We're not just bringing technology – we're bringing a consultative approach that has helped businesses across the region transform their customer engagement strategies. Our demonstrated success with conversational AI in the UAE market provides a robust blueprint for delivering similar transformative results in Saudi Arabia”

Globally, Gupshup serves more than 45,000 customers and facilitates over 120 billion messages every year across more than 100 languages. With its entry into Saudi Arabia, Gupshup aims to replicate this success, empowering local brands to innovate, grow, and succeed through conversational AI, and help drive digital transformation in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. .

About Gupshup

Gupshup is the world’s leading Conversational AI Engagement company with its Conversational Cloud that enables businesses to communicate, advertise, and converse with their customers. Our conversational engagement solutions enable 45,000+ brands across the globe to deliver transformative customer experience, accelerated growth, and increased revenue while saving costs. Gupshup’s industry leading platform powers over 120 billion messages annually across more than 60 countries - India, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Indonesia, Singapore and the United States to name a few. Leading banks, fintechs, retailers and e-commerce platforms such as IDFC Bank, Flipkart, Estee Lauder, Swiggy, Standard Chartered Bank, FedEx, Landmark Group, Petromin, Loreal, Mattel and Reserva are leveraging the power of Gupshup’s Conversation Cloud. Gupshup is a Unicorn with marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Fidelity Management and Research Co. LLC, and others on its cap table. For more details, please visit www.gupshup.io.