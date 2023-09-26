Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Gulftainer, a leading regional port operator and niche logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has organised a significant meeting with key traders and freight forwarders in Shenzhen, reaffirming its desire to boost trade and logistics ties with the dynamic freight forwarding community of South China.

The meeting was attended by the Shenzhen International Freight Forwarders Association and the Qingdao Logistics Network, introducing them to Gulftainer’s value proposition in its flagship trade gateways in the Northern Emirates of the country, which is Sharjah Container Terminal (SCT) and Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT).

In his welcome address to South China’s freight forwarders, Andrew Hoad, Chief Commercial Officer of Gulftainer, said: “Our meeting with the Shenzhen International Freight Forwarders Association and the Qingdao Logistics Network underscores our commitment to nurturing mutually beneficial trade partnerships. With our state-of-the-art supply chain and logistics facilities and strategically situated terminals, Gulftainer is ideally poised to facilitate the seamless movement of cargoes and enhance connectivity between South China and the UAE through Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminals. We firmly believe that this event will pave the way to explore new avenues of growth and reinforce trade relations between our regions.”

The discussions further delved into the diverse prospects presented by Gulftainer's Momentum Logistics (ML), particularly in warehousing and trucking, serving as integral components of an integrated distribution hub. The meeting resonated with a deep sense of confidence as participants deliberated the resilience of trade volume originating from Shenzhen and the Pearl River Delta region, extending its reach not only to the UAE but also across the Indian Ocean region.

Gulftainer continues to play an instrumental role in promoting international trade and enhancing logistics efficiency. These collaborative initiatives continue to underscore the company's unwavering commitment to propelling global trade forward.

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer is a leading regional port operator and niche logistics and supply chain solutions provider, based in Sharjah, UAE. Since its inception, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal.

Over the past 40 years, it has taken great strides in expanding on its bespoke trade solutions to customers by keeping them at the heart of its business and became a trusted supply chain enabler in niche markets.

Today, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals in the UAE (Sharjah Container Terminal and Khorfakkan Container Terminal), KSA (Jubail Commercial Port and Jubail Industrial Port), Iraq (Iraq Container Terminal and Umm Qasr Logistics Centre) and USA (Canaveral Cargo Terminal), along with freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiaries, Momentum Logistics and Avalon Transport.

