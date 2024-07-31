Gulf Trading Company announces the launch of the new range of Saudi coffee through the brand "Al Rifai", which is the first source of coffee and nuts in the Saudi Arabia.

The launch of the new Saudi coffee range falls within all its regions is a consolidation of the coffee heritage in our country and an affirmation of Gulf Company's endeavor to keep pace with the needs of the Saudi consumer by providing new standards to ensure quality and outstanding taste within Al Rifai Roasters, and keenness to provide the best types of coffee to their customers, and this launch is a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence in coffee.

Al Rifai has made efforts in producing specialty coffee of distinctive quality in order to meet the growing high quality coffee demands around the Saudi Arabia. The complete collection is available in all the roaster’s branches around the Kingdom and on their website as well.

