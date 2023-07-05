Dubai: In a bid to enhance career prospects for health professions students, promote innovation and emphasize the importance of cutting-edge research activities, Gulf Medical University (GMU) hosted an Industry Partners Meet on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 at Grand Hyatt (Dubai). The event created a platform for collaboration between academia and the business world by, bringing together prominent industry leaders, executives, and professionals from diverse sectors. It emphasized the significance of nurturing young talents and equipping them with hands-on experience through internships and industry-oriented projects.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group graced the event as the chief guest. Delivering the keynote address, he unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives during the event: the Thumbay Institute/College of Artificial Intelligence and Technology in Healthcare and the Thumbay Healthcare Incubator Centre. These initiatives are poised to empower health professions education, revolutionize healthcare practices and pave the way for transformative advancements in the field.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the newly launched projects, Dr. Thumbay Moideen stated, "The Industry Partners Meet is a testament to Gulf Medical University's commitment to holistic development and equipping our students with a competitive edge in the job market. The launch of the Thumbay Institute/College of Artificial Intelligence and the Thumbay Healthcare Incubator reinforces our dedication to promoting innovation and embracing emerging technologies. As pioneers in transformative programs, Gulf Medical University is revolutionizing health professions education, empowering students to lead in implementing advanced healthcare practices that enhance patient outcomes and elevate care quality. Additionally, the Healthcare Incubator will support start-ups, entrepreneurs and innovators, providing them with mentorship, resources, and an enabling ecosystem to transform their ideas into impactful solutions."

Moreover, a key objective of the meet was to facilitate internship opportunities for students across diverse disciplines, bridging the gap between academia and industry and providing them with valuable real-world experience. Eminent representatives from sectors such as healthcare, technology, engineering, and finance actively engaged in productive discussions with faculty and students of Gulf Medical University, seeking avenues for meaningful collaborations. The event showcased a range of student-centric initiatives, including scholarships, training programs, residency and elective opportunities, job placements, joint research collaborations, industry site visits and a job fair. These efforts emphasized the university's commitment to preparing students for the evolving demands of the industry and enhancing their career prospects in the healthcare sector.

"I am delighted to witness the tremendous interest and enthusiasm expressed at our gathering today," stated Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University. "With a strong focus on improving educational quality, expanding our portfolio of programs, and the development of an Academic Health System, the university aims to provide students with a comprehensive and cutting-edge learning experience. Over the next five years, we envision Gulf Medical University to be at the forefront of innovation, digitalization, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in health professions eduation. Furthermore, our dedication to becoming a 'green' university and fostering sustainable healthcare practices aligns with our goal of being the premier choice for health professions education in the region. By attracting the brightest minds, we are confident in establishing Gulf Medical University as a hub for excellence in healthcare education, poised to lead the field and shape the future of healthcare."

The Industry Partner Meet concluded on a promising note, with participants expressing their eagerness to collaborate further and support Gulf Medical University aim of producing skilled professionals who can address the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

