GMU MASE 2024 showcased 1,400 exhibits across various categories, including projects, music, poetry, posters, paintings, and business ideas, all created by talented young students from 96 schools throughout the UAE.

Gulf Medical University (GMU) concluded the 18th edition of its Annual Medical, Art, and Science Exhibition (MASE) for high school students. This year, over 3,000 students from more than 96 schools participated in six categories: project, poster, painting, music, poetry, and business ideas. The hybrid event, held both online and onsite, showcased approximately 1,400 exhibits from students in grades 10, 11, and 12, competing for a total of AED 50,000 in cash prizes, along with trophies and certificates.

Students showcased their projects and posters onsite while participating in an online contest for the other four categories: paintings, poetry, music, and business ideas. The competitions were judged by a panel of leading doctors, professors, and medical science professionals. The judges declared three winners and awarded two consolation prizes in each of the six categories for students in grades 10, 11, and 12, along with an online voting option for the Viewer’s Choice awards.

Besides this, MASE included a business idea category that invited students from across the UAE to submit innovative solutions. This initiative aimed to support student thinkers by fostering creativity and encouraging business propositions in the healthcare sector. All participants received appreciation for their efforts, while winners were awarded a complimentary certificate course from the Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare, recognizing their hard work and providing formal training in business studies.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Hossam Hamdy, chancellor, Gulf Medical University, stated, “We are proud to provide more visibility to these incredibly talented UAE-based students for the 18th edition of MASE. All participating schools have shown a strong understanding of the theme and have responded with insightful and thoughtful works. This exhibition and art prize are important additions to the health professions learning environment in the UAE, as GMU's MASE each year encourages the creative talents of young scientists and sparks their interest in medical and science careers. It gives students a platform to combine art and scientific thinking and apply their knowledge and ideas to the competition, fostering engagement that inspires the future medical and science professionals.”

Out of 1,300 on-site entries received, Bindu and her team from GEMS Our Own English High School Boys, Sharjah (Grade 10), Joshua from Amity Private School (Grade 11), and Janapriya and her team from Global Indian School (Grade 12) claimed first place in the project-making category and were awarded cash prizes for their efforts. Similarly, Safa Shaikh from Delta English School (Grade 10), Madhumita Nandagopal from Leaders Private School (Grade 11), and Layan Hani Abdul Fattah Abu Jamous from Dubai National School-Al Twar (Grade 12) secured first position in the poster-making competition.

Meanwhile, Dakshit Jain (Grade 10) from JSS International School, Shriya Jishnu (Grade 11) from GEMS Millennium School Sharjah, and Afia Siddique (Grade 12) from Al Ain Juniors School secured first place in the painting competition. Similarly, Abhirami Abhilash from Al Ameer English School (Grade 10), Nila Philip (Grade 11) from Wise Indian Academy, and Diya Sunil (Grade 12) from Delhi Private School, Sharjah impressed the jury with their musical talents and also claimed first position. In the poetry competition, the winners included Minerva Praveen (Grade 10) from Sharjah Indian School, Angelina Jinesh (Grade 11) from The Indian High School, Oud Metha, and Maliha Arjumand (Grade 12) from Al Ameer English School. For the Business Ideas segment, Fatima Mohammad Aslam (Grade 10) from India International School, Sharjah, Aarya Parekh (Grade 11) from Delhi Private School, and Ayaan Ahmed Shaikh (Grade 12) from India International School earned first place.

Interesting Statistics

For the online contest, which included four categories for students in grades 10, 11, and 12, MASE received 149 paintings, 252 poetry entries, 12 music submissions, and 217 business ideas. The contest page attracted approximately 900,000 visitors, generating around 36,180 online votes. In the onsite contest, 360 projects and 319 posters were submitted by 1,800 students from 71 different schools across the UAE. Overall, 96 schools participated in this year's competition.