Ajman, UAE – Gulf Medical University (GMU) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof Manda Venkatramana as Chancellor and Prof Hesham Marei as Vice Chancellor – Academics, approved by the Board of Trustees. This leadership shift comes at a crucial moment as GMU accelerates its growth in education, research, and innovation.

Dr Thumbay Moidee, Founder President of Thumbay Group said “With Prof Manda and Prof Hesham stepping into these roles, we’re sure Gulf Medical University will excel to the next level and soon we are laying the Foundation for a dedicated research building in the near future and happy to annouce our new tag line “Where the World Comes to Learn” at the Finest Medical School in the Region.

The Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Manda Venkatramana said “We intend to introduce innovative new doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs that will add value to society and align with the changing landscape of the healthcare system. Together with massive infrastructure expansion, including a standalone research wing, the best is yet to come for Gulf Medical University.”

The Vice Chancellor -Academics, Prof Dr. Hesham Marei, With the privilege of serving as Vice Chancellor for Academics, we are committed to building on Gulf Medical University’s strong momentum and driving it to greater heights. Our recognition in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings—honoring GMU’s commitment to sustainable development and strong performance across the SDGs—highlights the solid foundation we stand on. Together with our faculty and stakeholders, we will strengthen quality assurance, embrace innovative teaching, and forge global partnerships that foster lifelong learning. By opening new academic pathways in emerging fields, we will ensure GMU remains a beacon of inclusive, high-quality education that anticipates future workforce needs and aligns with the UAE’s vision for a resilient, knowledge-driven economy.

