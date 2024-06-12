MoU aims to explore collaboration in various areas, including the development of research projects, enhancement of AI-focused curriculum, training on AI applications, and faculty development initiatives.

Ajman – Marking a significant stride towards the future of healthcare education and research, Gulf Medical University (GMU), the region’s largest private health professions’ institute, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meridian Healthcare. Spearheaded by Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, and Prof. Ahmed ElSerafi, CEO of Meridian Health Care, this collaboration aims to strengthen GMU’s education system, scientific research, and community services through the seamless integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the provisions of this MoU, both Gulf Medical University’s Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare and Meridian Healthcare will lead research and education initiatives in AI advancements that will create a diverse array of opportunities, such as conducting joint research projects, establishing research groups, and developing mentorship programs for health professions’ students. The partnership will, further, involve raising awareness about AI, training on its applications, and promoting related scientific research through collaborations with international AI companies. All the same, Gulf Medical University will facilitate this initiative by providing lecture halls and suitable training facilities across its various colleges. The outcomes of this collaboration will further reinforce UAE’s position as a leading destination for innovation in healthcare and life sciences.

Commenting on the collaboration, Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, expressed his excitement, saying: “We are pleased to partner with Meridian Healthcare to cultivate and enhance the skills of health professionals, guiding the future of healthcare delivery. At Gulf Medical University, healthcare is a fundamental pillar, and we are committed to advancing AI research and development through the Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare. Moreover, it will also contribute to the professional development of our faculty members, enhancing their knowledge base and expertise in this rapidly evolving field. This collaboration, in addition, will aid healthcare professionals, raise awareness about AI applications in the sector, and create significant opportunities to enhance healthcare with AI. It will also contribute to establishing the UAE as a leading hub for AI-driven health professions education.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Ahmed ElSerafi, CEO of Meridian Health Care, “The signing of the MoU with Gulf Medical University marks a significant milestone for us. By leveraging the combined expertise of the Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare and Meridian Healthcare, we have the opportunity to delve into a variety of applications of artificial intelligence in research and education. This partnership enables us to anticipate and influence the future healthcare landscape and community through innovative approaches.”

Last year, the Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare partnered with MIT xPRO to launch a virtual course called ‘AI in Healthcare’, aiming to enhance medical education and knowledge exchange in AI-driven healthcare solutions. The institute also launched full-fledged certificate programmes, aligning with UAE Ministry of Education guidelines, and plans to transition into long-duration programmes, equipping graduates with AI solutions for the healthcare industry.