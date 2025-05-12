On the Sidelines of the 2nd International Conference on Intelligent Systems, Blockchain, and Communication Technologies (ISBCom25) …

Cairo — As part of the state’s efforts to support digital transformation, build human capacity in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, and enhance the quality of education in Egypt, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Telecommunication Institute (NTI), affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Elsewedy University – (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt. The signing took place on the sidelines of the 2nd International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Systems, Blockchain, and Communication Technologies (ISBCom25).

By signing this agreement, the university reaffirms its commitment to expanding institutional partnerships and strengthening its leadership in aligning higher education with the evolving demands of the digital job market.

Building on NTI’s status as a center of excellence in human capacity development, the collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements by offering specialized training programs that align with developments in the local and global job markets.

The partnership is set to enhance cooperation between the two institutions in practical training, research supervision, and the development of academic and professional programs. It also encompasses technical support to establish training academies within the university in collaboration with global companies, launching joint research competitions and graduation projects, as well as co-supervising scientific research and theises, and forming research teams. This collaboration will contribute to preparing a new generation of qualified students in the ICT sector.

Marking a significant milestone, the MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Hassan Youssef, President of ElSewedy University (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt – and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Khattab, Director of NTI, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

In this regard, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Hassan Youssef, President of Elsewedy University (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt – commented: "We are pleased to partner with the National Telecommunications, which represents a significant step in our strategy to link academic education with practical application. This agreement embodies our commitment to providing a modern educational environment that enhances applied learning as a cornerstone in preparing graduates capable of keeping pace with rapid technological advancements. By offering our students practical training opportunities in specializations such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things, we contribute to enhancing their readiness for the job market. In line with the university’s vision, we aim to build effective bridges between academic and research institutions to deliver education that meets industry needs and supports Egypt’s digital economy."

For his part, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Khattab, Director of NTI, affirmed that this agreement is part of the institute's strategy to strengthen partnerships with forward-looking academic institutions committed to developing Egypt’s education system, particularly Elsewedy University (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt. He explained that NTI leverages its modern infrastructure and over 40 years of expertise to support technological universities in training young talents who can thrive in the digital job market, through practical training in critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, embedded systems, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Additionally, he noted that NTI has qualified tens of thousands of young people through pioneering national initiatives, reinforcing its role as a key contributor of human capacity building and a supporter of the state’s digital economy.

In a related context, Mrs. Hanan ElRihany, CEO of ELSEWEDY EDTECH, expressed her pride in the university's expanding global partnerships, stating: "Through this cooperation, our students will benefit from specialized qualification courses in advanced fields such as cloud computing, DevOps, embedded systems, mobile and fiber optic technologies, automotive technology, and AUTOSAR. They will also gain access to academic supervision and opportunities to participate in graduation projects, workshops, and research competitions that support their professional and research journeys. This will help create a generation ready to meet the technological industry's needs immediately upon graduation."

About the National Telecommunications Institute (NTI)

The National Telecommunications Institute (NTI), which operates under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, is a national center of excellence and expertise established in 1983. It plays a pivotal role as an educational, research, and consultancy institution in implementing the Ministry's strategies. One of its primary objectives is to prepare qualified professionals to support Egypt's digital transformation agenda in alignment with Egypt Vision 2030. The institute offers a range of professional training programs and national initiatives aimed at capacity building and enhancing digital skills.

emphasizes the integration of academic theory and practical application by providing advanced laboratories and forming strategic partnerships with major global companies in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, software development, embedded systems, and telecommunications. The institute effectively contributes to bridging the gap between labor market requirements and university graduates through initiatives targeting various age groups.

NTI also operates a wide network of branches and training centers across various governorates, enhancing its ability to effectively reach and qualify human resources for local and regional job markets.

Elsewedy University of Technology (SUTech) – Polytechnic of Egypt:

ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY “SUTech”, the first Polytechnic University in Egypt that offers a 4-year bachelor’s degree in Technology (B.Tech) in an integrated set of practical and theoretical learning that is in line with the market needs.

Pursuing the international polytechnic educational model of “SUTech” shall provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships, and employability advancement. Graduates have advanced job prospects as they are sought after by employers due to their practical skills and industry experience.

SU Tech provides education in more than 19 accredited programs that are developed in consultation with industry leaders. SU Tech applies practical education in laboratories, workshops, training, and internships to the theoretical studies that allow graduates to immediately join the local and global labor force.

Through its collaboration with the Indian Amity University Dubai branch, SUTech will be pioneering Higher Education in Egypt with the leading Worldwide Indian model.

About the ISBCom25 Conference

ISBCom25 is an international specialized conference and a multidisciplinary platform that offers researchers, scientists, students, and experts from around the world the opportunity to exchange research findings, collaborate academically, and explore the latest developments in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and communication technologies.