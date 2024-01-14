Al Khobar – Gulf International Bank – Saudi Arabia (GIB) today announced that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the Future Minerals Forum 2024 for a third year, during 9-11 January 2024 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh.

One of the largest and most prominent global gatherings of the mining and minerals industry, the forum focuses on creating resilient and responsible mineral value chains in Africa, and Western and Central Asia. Leading discussions will be ministers and government officials, senior global policymakers, mining majors, investors, and other stakeholders intrinsic to the sector’s growth and development.

Commenting, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, Group Chief Executive Officer of GIB, said, “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Future Minerals Forum. Sustainable economic development requires a robust supply of minerals and metals including the adoption of “green metals”. This annual gathering is an important platform for connecting government and industry leaders to shape the future. We’re very proud to support the forum and remain dedicated to helping our clients in the sector contribute to the realisation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals including accelerating growth in the minerals and metals industry.”

About Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia

Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia (GIB Saudi Arabia) provides retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a comprehensive offering of banking and financial services covering wholesale banking, asset management, investment banking and retail banking service via Meem by GIB.

The Bank, which is the first to be headquartered in the Eastern Province, has branches in Dhahran, Riyadh and Jeddah, and was established as a local Saudi bank in April 2019 after having operated in the Kingdom for nearly 20 years as foreign branches of the pan- GCC Gulf International Bank (GIB). The Bank, during this time, has been a pioneer in the local market, having launched its "meem" digital banking services in 2015, making it the first digital bank in the region providing Shariah-compliant products for retail customers.

GIB Saudi Arabia is regulated by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and has been established with a paid-up capital of SR7.5 billion. It is owned equally by GIB and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

