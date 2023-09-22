BackLite Media and Gulf for Good, a charity organisation based in the UAE, have joined forces to launch an exciting, dynamic digital advertising campaign named "Champions of Change." This campaign is a celebration of the remarkable spirit of Gulf for Good's challengers right on the vibrant Sheikh Zayed Road, that showcases their inspiring stories of overcoming incredible challenges to support charities around the world. BackLite Media’s team of designers assisted Gulf for Good in visualising the campaign, which is displayed on two unmissable digital billboards along this iconic stretch.

The campaign was strategically timed to coincide with the return of Dubai residents from their summer holidays, seizing the opportunity to display photos of participants who've signed up for Gulf for Good’s upcoming challenges across key locations on Sheikh Zayed Road in real time. Leveraging BackLite Intelligence's Dynamic Content Solutions, the campaign provides live updates on participants who have registered for Gulf for Good's upcoming challenges with their photos displayed on BackLite Media’s Digital Icons. This unique concept further solidifies BackLite’s digital advertising platforms, where brands can unleash their creativity and engage more effectively with a global audience. Participation in Gulf for Good adventure challenges guarantees individuals a coveted spot on these renowned sights, further inspiring Dubai residents to sign up for their upcoming expeditions.

Katherine Kearsey, Chairwoman at Gulf for Good, expressed her excitement, saying, "As a charity that thrives on pushing limits and creating meaningful change, we are excited to partner with Backlite Media to bring the stories of our challengers to the heart of Dubai through this billboard campaign. These billboards will inspire passers-by and remind everyone that small actions can lead to monumental change."

BackLite Media’s expertise in outdoor advertising ensures that Gulf for Good's "Champions of Change" campaign will be prominently and attractively displayed, amplifying the impact of each featured story.

The "Champions of Change" campaign embodies Gulf for Good's core values of empowerment, unity, and transformation. Each billboard tells a unique story, reflecting the diverse backgrounds and challenges that Gulf for Good participants have taken on to raise funds for education, healthcare, and welfare projects for underprivileged children. Gulf for Good invites everyone to drive by and witness the inspiring stories of these everyday heroes, contributing to the betterment of communities and lives worldwide. Together, we can make a significant difference.