Gulf Craft is nearing the opening of a new dedicated production facility for its Leisure Craft division in the Emirate of Ajman, located near where the company was originally founded in 1982. The facility will manufacture models from the company’s leisure brands, including Oryx cabin cruisers and SilverCat power catamarans, supporting Gulf Craft’s response to growing global demand for versatile recreational boats and the expanding popularity of multihulls.

The investment comes amid continued growth in the global recreational boating sector, which was valued at approximately USD 37.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at nearly 6% annually in the coming years, according to industry market research. Within this expanding market, demand is increasingly shifting toward leisure boats that maximise onboard space, stability, and flexible layouts. SilverCat addresses this trend through their wide-beam twin-hull platforms, while Oryx responds to growing interest in cabin cruisers that offer greater interior volume and versatile onboard living for modern-day boating.

Strategically located directly on the Ajman waterfront, the new facility spans 10,000 sq m (107,000 sq ft). Immediate sea access allows vessels to be launched and sea-trialled directly from the yard, streamlining build cycles while supporting efficient testing, commissioning and delivery.

The expansion also reflects the continued development of leisure boating across the Gulf countries and neighbouring coastal regions, supported by expanding waterfront developments and growing marine tourism. Positioned between Asia, Africa, and Europe, the UAE provides a strategic base for Gulf Craft to scale production while remaining closely connected to emerging cruising destinations and developing coastal boating communities.