Gulf Bank has been named the Best Use of Social Media Use in Kuwait for 2025 by the global publication World Finance. This recognition reflects the bank’s continued leadership in digital communication and its strategic focus on building meaningful connections with customers and the wider community through its social media presence.

World Finance is one of the leading international magazines based in the United Kingdom and is widely respected for its coverage of the finance and business sectors. Its awards follow rigorous criteria that evaluate digital innovation, service excellence, and the ability to maintain effective communication with customers. Receiving this recognition further affirms Gulf Bank’s position as a trusted and forward thinking financial institution.

This achievement adds to a series of international and regional awards received in recent years. Gulf Bank was recently recognized by Global Finance as Best in Social Media Marketing Services in Kuwait and Best in Social Media Marketing Services in the Middle East. The same organization also named the bank Best Bank in Social Media Marketing and Services in 2024.

These accomplishments reflect the bank’s strong commitment to transparent and continuous engagement with its shareholders, customers, and the broader community. Social media has evolved into an essential communication bridge that brings the bank closer to its audience. Gulf Bank uses these platforms to humanize the banking experience by offering timely updates, accessible information, and responsive customer care.

The award highlights that Gulf Bank’s digital transformation journey extends across all services, products, and community initiatives. The bank aims to strengthen trust and build long term relationships with customers through open communication, proactive interaction, and consistent delivery of high quality content.

Gulf Bank has successfully transformed its social media channels into influential platforms for community engagement, service announcements, customer support, and the publication of bank related news. The integration of content published on the official website with its various digital channels has helped broaden reach, reinforce transparency, and deepen customer loyalty.

The bank continues to invest in providing exceptional customer service whether through its branches, its mobile application, or its social media channels which now serve as essential touchpoints for service delivery, product promotion, and dialogue with the community.

The Gulf Bank Contact Center has also undergone significant upgrades in recent years. The center now uses advanced automated response technologies and is regarded as one of the fastest in the banking sector, with calls answered within twenty seconds.

Gulf Bank remains committed to elevating the customer experience through social media by developing a specialized team trained in written communication and digital engagement. This team plays a vital role in understanding customer needs, addressing challenges, and maintaining an active and responsive presence across all platforms.

The bank views this award as further motivation to continue enhancing its digital communication strategy, introducing more innovative content, and maintaining swift and high quality customer service in line with the rapid progress of digital banking in Kuwait and the region.