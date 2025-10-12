Sattam Al Marzouq: We are proud to receive this international recognition, which highlights the quality of our private banking customer experience .

In a new achievement added to its impressive track record, Gulf Bank has won the “Best Private Banking Customer Experience” award at the 2025 Private Banker International (PBI) Global Wealth Awards, one of the most prestigious international awards in the wealth management sector.

The PBI Global Wealth Awards are presented by Private Banker International, a leading global platform specializing in news and analysis of the private banking and wealth management industry. For over 30 years, the PBI Awards have recognized financial institutions that demonstrate outstanding excellence in private banking services, innovation in wealth management, and leadership in meeting the expectations of high-net-worth clients. These awards are globally respected and are considered a benchmark of quality, innovation, and excellence in this specialized sector.

This award is a testament to Gulf Bank’s sustainable approach to delivering an exceptional banking experience tailored specifically to its high-net-worth clients. The bank focuses on offering a holistic blend of personalized service, bespoke investment solutions, and attention to the smallest details in the client relationship.

This achievement builds upon previous successes. In 2024, Gulf Bank received the “Best Next-Generation Offering” award from the same institution during a ceremony held in Singapore. This reflects the bank’s leadership in serving a diverse range of affluent clients, including the new generation of investors.

Commenting after receiving the award at a recent ceremony in Singapore, Mr. Sattam Al Marzouq, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, stated: "We are proud to receive this international recognition, which shines a spotlight on the high quality of the customer experience at Gulf Bank—especially for our wealth management clients."

He added:"This award not only honors our current services but also reinforces our ongoing commitment to continuously enhance and develop the client experience year after year, in line with global best banking practices. We firmly believe that real banking relationships are built on trust, transparency, and innovative solutions—values we strive to embody every single day.”

Al Marzouq noted that wealth management clients at Gulf Bank are assigned dedicated relationship managers who oversee all of their banking needs, offering tailored financial and investment solutions that help them achieve their goals, preserve their wealth, and contribute to its growth. These relationship managers remain in close, ongoing contact with clients, including regular in-person visits.

Clients also receive a debit card with airport lounge access, along with discounts on airline tickets and hotel bookings. Additionally, they can obtain premium credit cards (Visa Infinite or Mastercard World) that offer comprehensive travel and accident insurance, airport lounge access, Dine & Fly restaurant discounts, local concierge services, and access to the Gulf Points Program. This program offers exclusive discounts and promotions throughout the year.

Established in 2010, Gulf Bank’s Wealth Management Division is dedicated to providing high-quality, tailored services that align with the lifestyles and financial needs of its affluent clients. These services are designed to ensure a smooth and seamless banking experience, attracting more high-net-worth individuals seeking superior banking solutions