Jana Al-Naqeeb: We thank the main sponsor, Gulf Bank, for its ongoing support throughout the program.

Gulf Bank has announced its sponsorship of the third annual summer training program by Kuwait Times. This initiative, starting on August 4, 2024, is part of the bank’s efforts to support youth and their future careers by providing them with field journalism skills and preparing them to become effective leaders. The age categories for participants will be from 15 to 25 years old.

Ms. Najla Al-Eisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, stated: "We at Gulf Bank are delighted to sponsor the annual summer training program by Kuwait Times. This program aims to introduce young participants to the processes and professional cycle of journalism, as well as its various fields."

She emphasized Gulf Bank's commitment to supporting Kuwaiti youth by collaborating with both public and private sector institutions and supporting the labor market. This initiative aligns with the bank’s strategic goals and the Kuwait 2035 vision, which heavily relies on the youth.

Al-Eisa highlighted the importance of sponsoring and supporting such training programs because of their positive impact on participants and the development of their creativity, which contributes to their professional future. She noted that the four-week annual training program by Kuwait Times will include workshops for sponsors, including Gulf Bank, in its third week.

Jana Al-Naqeeb, Head of CSR, PR, and Media at Kuwait News and Kuwait Times, commented: "This year marks the third edition of the annual summer program by Kuwait Times, where we provide intensive workshops in media and journalism. This is part of our community duty to support exceptional programs that empower youth."

Al-Naqeeb explained that the Kuwaiti labor market is continuously evolving, and Kuwait Times is well-equipped to provide the necessary resources and tools in the expansive fields of journalism and various media channels, offering a pioneering experience for Kuwaiti youth.

She added: "We have developed a program that empowers young people by providing them with a creative space to learn and apply their knowledge, ultimately helping them achieve a successful career path. We thank Gulf Bank for being the main sponsor of this initiative and for its ongoing support throughout the summer program."

Gulf Bank is dedicated to supporting the New Kuwait 2035 vision by contributing to the professional development of Kuwaiti youth and creating positive impacts on all economic and social levels in Kuwait.

Kuwait Times Summer Training Program Details

The Kuwait Times summer training program, starting on August 4, 2024, and lasting for four weeks, will guide participants through the workflows of the newspaper's various departments. It will introduce them to journalism in social media, digital platforms, and news writing.

The program includes field trips for participants under the guidance of reporters and photographers, as well as opportunities to participate in various workshops conducted by Kuwait Times' partners and sponsors. In the fourth week, participants will put their new skills into practice by creating a special edition of the newspaper, featuring their own journalistic and field contributions, which will be distributed at the end of the program.

Over the past two years, the Kuwait Times summer training program has involved dozens of young participants aged 18 to 25. They have engaged in fieldwork and published articles in a special edition of the newspaper. Prominent journalists from Al Jazeera, AFP, Reuters, and various Kuwaiti media outlets have conducted in-depth workshops on journalism for the program's participants.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.