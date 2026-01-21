Basel Al-Assad: Renovated Branches Feature Modern Design and Advanced, Fast Banking Services

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote sustainability standards and deliver an enhanced customer experience, Gulf Bank has reopened its Al-Sabahiya branch following a comprehensive renovation.

The Al-Sabahiya branch is the first Gulf Bank branch to be renovated in the southern regions as part of the second phase of the bank’s branch development plan. The plan includes the renovation of several branches, namely Al-Ghazali, Al-Zahraa, Abdullah Al-Salem Suburb, Al-Shaab, Al-Jabriya, Al-Nuzha, Hawalli, Al-Adailiya and Al-Fanar, in addition to the opening of a new branch in the Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential Area. This initiative aligns with the bank’s five-year strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to transition toward a sustainable economy and reduce carbon emissions.

On this occasion, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking Services at Gulf Bank,Mr. Basel Al-Assad, stated that the renovated branches feature modern designs and fast, advanced banking services. He noted that the bank has been keen to implement the latest technologies to serve customers in line with the significant global developments in banking services.

He added: “The new branches are designed to provide greater comfort, convenience and speed for customers, while also being sustainable and environmentally friendly, in line with green building standards. These standards aim to reduce electricity consumption through the use of solar panels, increased reliance on natural lighting, and smart sensors to optimize energy usage. Selected branches also offer electric vehicle charging stations, in addition to expanded green spaces both inside and outside the branches.”

Mr. Al-Assad further explained that Gulf Bank operates under a clear strategy focused on continuously enhancing the customer experience, whether through the bank’s mobile application considered among the easiest, fastest and best in the banking sector—or through branch visits, ATM services, as well as the modernization of the customer service center and the interactive voice response (IVR) system.

Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading bank in Kuwait by fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace that empowers its employees to deliver exceptional customer service, while remaining committed to serving the community in a sustainable manner. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank offers customers the flexibility to choose how and where they conduct their banking transactions, ensuring a smooth and efficient banking experience.

In support of Kuwait Vision 2035, “New Kuwait,” and in cooperation with various stakeholders to achieve its objectives, Gulf Bank remains committed to driving impactful developments in sustainability across environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions through a range of strategically selected initiatives, both within and beyond the bank.