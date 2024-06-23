Najla Al-Eisa: We believe that the private sector has a vital role in supporting the efforts of civil society organizations.

For the second consecutive year, Gulf Bank has renewed its strategic partnership with the non-profit organization LOYAC. This collaboration will support various activities throughout the year, including The Influencer program organized by LOYAC’s Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA), an affiliate of LOYAC. The program aims to provide exceptional training opportunities for youth aged 15 to 19, equipping them with comprehensive public communication skills, to prepare them to become effective future leaders.

On this occasion, Ms. Najla Al-Eisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, stated: "We are delighted to partner with LOYAC, and support their ongoing efforts to empower youth and achieve comprehensive and integrated development, enabling them to become effective leaders in society. These objectives align with Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy and Kuwait’s vision, where youth play a fundamental role."

She highlighted that Gulf Bank, as a leading financial institution in Kuwait, is committed to upholding social sustainability principles. This includes supporting and sponsoring numerous activities by proactive civil society organizations, especially LOYAC, given its notable social contributions. She added, "We believe that the private sector has an vital role in supporting the efforts of civil society organizations."

Ms. Al-Eisa highlighted Gulf Bank's commitment to promoting social sustainability, advocating for diversity and inclusion, and empowering various groups, including women, youth, and individuals with disabilities. She noted that these efforts have earned the bank significant recognition, both locally and internationally, as evidenced by the recent awards received from esteemed global publications like MEED and Euromoney.

Ms. Fareah Al Saqqaf, Chairperson and Managing Director of LOYAC, conveyed her appreciation to Gulf Bank for sponsoring LOYAC’s youth initiatives, notably The Influencer program. She stressed that sustainable development is a shared responsibility that demands collaborative efforts from governmental, private, and civil sectors alike.

Ms. Al-Saqqaf noted that civil society organizations are pioneers in addressing human, environmental, and human development issues. Their dedication is rooted in their intimate understanding of the people's needs. She also affirmed that the success of LOYAC's programs is greatly owed to the support provided by its strategic partners, offering them genuine opportunities to facilitate developmental initiatives.

She further explained that The Influencer program is carefully designed to build young people's oratory skills, boost their self-confidence, and enhance their ability to communicate, engage in dialogue, and persuade effectively. The program includes specialized workshops and experienced trainers aimed at teaching young individuals how to create intelligent, impactful, and engaging content.

