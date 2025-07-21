As part of its ongoing commitment to community development and promoting financial literacy among younger generations, Gulf Bank has collaborated with Basta, a non-profit organization, to launch the “Banker for the Day” program. Aimed at children and youth aged 10 and above, the initiative offers an engaging and interactive opportunity to explore how banks operate from the inside.

This innovative program is a milestone in the field of financial education, offering participants a rich, three-hour experience that combines learning and fun. It provides young attendees with an in-depth look into the world of banking, while emphasizing the importance of making smart financial decisions from an early age.

Program activities include guided tours inside the Bank’s various departments, where participants are introduced to the daily operations of different roles. They are invited to step into the shoes of employees such as tellers, call center agents, and customer service representatives – experiencing real-world tasks in a simulated environment.

The program also features hands-on exercises, educational games, and financial-themed competitions designed to introduce basic concepts like saving, budgeting, and financial planning. To keep participants motivated, the program features giveaways and rewards designed to spark enthusiasm and encourage teamwork.

Gulf Bank’s team highlighted that the initiative provides young people with a valuable opportunity to explore the banking industry firsthand, while building essential life skills like communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving — key foundations for shaping future leaders.

Organizers emphasized that children are warmly welcomed and supported by Gulf Bank staff throughout the session, receiving clear and practical guidance to help them make the most of the experience. The result is an engaging and meaningful introduction to financial literacy.

The “Banker for the Day” program reflects Gulf Bank’s strong commitment to community engagement and empowering the next generation. By equipping young individuals with knowledge and confidence, the Bank continues to play a vital role in fostering Kuwait’s intellectual and economic development.