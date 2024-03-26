Najla Al-Eisa: We are delighted to launch the Neo kids savings account, which offers two aesthetically designed cards

Parents can open a Neo account for children up to the age of 14 without a minimum balance or fees.

It provides a simple and secure way for parents to build their children's financial future, helping them learn the value of saving and financial responsibility from an early age.

We recognize the importance of early banking engagement and strive to promote financial inclusion, and raise awareness about the importance of saving.

Gulf Bank is committed to providing the best and most advanced banking solutions and services to all customers.

In its commitment to providing the best products and services to all customer segments, Gulf Bank officially launched the Neo kids savings account during a special event organized by the bank on the occasion of Gargai’an, at Homz Mall, in the presence of a large number of bank officials and a gathering comprising both children and parents.

On this occasion, Najla Al-Eisa, Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank's Marketing Department, said, "We are delighted to launch the Neo savings account for children, which is the revamped version of the 'Nassour' account. This corresponds with the substantial advancements observed by the bank and its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services.”

She highlighted Gulf Bank's acknowledgment of the importance of initiating connections with customers at a young age to promote financial inclusion across society and raise awareness about the importance of saving. The Neo account, which offers two aesthetically designed cards in either red or blue to cater to both boys and girls, comes with exclusive benefits aimed at motivating them to save.

She explained that the Neo account provides a simple and secure way for parents to build their children's financial future, helping them learn the value of saving and financial responsibility from an early age. It is worth noting that the account is suitable for all children up to the age of 14, and parents can open the account without a minimum balance or fees at all Gulf Bank branches.

Al-Eisa mentioned that Gulf Bank's efforts do not stop at providing the best and most advanced banking solutions and services to all customers, especially children. These efforts reflect the bank's ongoing commitment to solidifying its leading position in Kuwait as a bank of the future.

She further highlighted Gulf Bank's diverse range of savings accounts tailored to meet the needs of various segments of society. These include electronic savings accounts, Gulf savings accounts, golden investor accounts, and the Al-Danah Millionaire account. The Al-Danah account offers the world’s largest prize linked to a bank account, with a value of KD 2 million in the annual draw, and KD 1 million in the semi-annual draw, alongside monthly and quarterly draws.

Al-Eisa concluded her statement by extending an invitation to all customers to enjoy a unique experience and high-quality digital services. Gulf Bank distinguishes itself as one of the most user-friendly, efficient, and best financial institutions in the local banking sector, equipped with new technology that exceeds customer expectations.

It's also worth mentioning that the Neo Gargai’an celebration witnessed a large turnout of parents with their children, who enjoyed various activities, diverse performances, and games.

