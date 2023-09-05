Salma Al-Hajjaj: We believe in empowering and training our employees to further develop their capabilities

As part of its continuous efforts to develop and enhance the capabilities of its employees, Gulf Bank has launched the ninth edition of its AJYAL program. The latest edition of the program includes a new batch of trainees who have been working for up to five years in Gulf Bank, and aims to assist the employees in refining their skills, and helping them develop, and expand, their capabilities both personally and professionally.

For the third consecutive year, the Bank is organizing the Ajyal program in partnership with the American University of Kuwait. Through such programs, Gulf Bank’s Human Resources and The Talent Development team, continue to implement the Bank’s strategy with distinguished banking professionals and local talents, that will ultimately contribute to consolidating the Bank’s position as the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future.

The Ajyal program aims to help employees acquire the best global practices, while developing a deeper understanding of the banking sector, in addition to developing their individual and institutional capabilities. The Bank aims to transform into a culture of excellence and a result-oriented environment, through applying and learning real business challenges.

The General Manager of the Human Resources Department, Salma Al-Hajjaj, stated that the process of selecting participants for the program is subject to strict requirements. This includes conducting personal interviews and assessments so that those selected participate in a comprehensive, six-month educational journey, that is set to develop their basic banking skills, and enhance their capabilities, to implement the Bank's long-term growth strategy.

She affirmed Gulf Bank's efforts to continuously develop and enhance the capabilities of its employees, in order to develop their skill sets, in accordance with the highest international banking standards. Al-Hajjaj added that training, in all forms, has enabled its employees to contribute to achieving the Bank’s goals, exceeding the banking sector’s expectations.

"We are proud to have witnessed multiple success stories within the Bank over the past years. The main objective of the Ajyal program is to develop participants’ capabilities and skill sets, with the aim of promoting a performance-driven culture. Other objectives include providing technical solutions in order to enable Bank-wide digital transformation and adopting global risk management practices. All these goals are ultimately directed towards providing customers with simple and innovative services, of which contribute to the Bank’s sustainable growth efforts.” Spoken by Salma Al Hajjaj

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.