Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank: "The all-new Gulf Points program allows customers to earn points on daily purchases, inspiring a culture of saving and encouraging forward-thinking financial behavior".

Gulf Bank has officially launched its enhanced Gulf Points Program, setting a new benchmark for loyalty rewards in Kuwait. Renowned as Kuwait's fastest and most rewarding loyalty program, the enhanced Gulf Points now offers customers unparalleled benefits, including cashback, seamless airline and hotel bookings, and a cutting-edge digital shopping store - the first of its kind in the banking sector.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Mr. Bader Al-Ali, Acting General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, Mrs. Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, and [Visa Representative's Name], [Title], from Visa.

Revamped Program Features

Mr. Bader Al-Ali shared his excitement about the program, stating: "The enhanced Gulf Points program is designed to transform everyday banking into extraordinary experiences. It reflects Gulf Bank's commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to customer preferences."

Key Features:

Earn Points: Customers earn points on every transaction made using Gulf Bank credit cards.

Instantly redeem for cashback: Gulf Points can be redeemed for cash, transferred directly to the customer's credit card.

Share Rewards: Gulf Points can be gifted to family and friends.

Travel Benefits: Redeem points for flights, hotel stays, and car rentals globally.

Redeem points for flights, hotel stays, and car rentals globally. Online Store: A pioneering online store, integrated into Gulf Bank's app, enables customers to shop directly using Gulf Points.

Mr. Al-Ali emphasized: "These features are designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers, reflecting Gulf Bank's dedication to delivering innovative services rooted in customer feedback."

Driving a Culture of Saving

Mrs. Najla Aleisa highlighted the program's broader impact: "The enhanced Gulf Points program encourages the use of credit cards over debit cards, empowering customers to accumulate Gulf Points on daily purchases while fostering a culture of saving and innovative financial behavior."

She further noted:

Credit card usage in Kuwait accounts for only 10% of total consumer spending, compared to 27% in Saudi Arabia and 87% in the UAE, signaling substantial room for growth.

Gulf Bank's leadership in digital innovation is underscored by its highest-rated banking app on Apple's App Store and Google Play. Gulf Bank's credit cards are among the most widely integrated with digital wallets, reinforcing its role as a market leader. Adding that Gulf Points exemplifies Gulf Bank's focus on innovation and delivering beyond expectations."

Boosting Economic Growth

The program's launch aligns with Kuwait's increasing credit card usage, which grew by 12.6% in 2024, reaching KD 3.4 billion in the first nine months alone. Growth sectors such as tourism and travel have been key contributors to this trend.Adding that The contest will encourage customers to explore the program's full potential and maximize their benefits.

Stay tuned for more details about this initiative aimed at boosting customer engagement and credit card adoption.

The enhanced Gulf Points program reaffirms Gulf Bank's position as a pioneer in delivering innovative banking experiences, catering to customer needs while supporting Kuwait's growing economy. Download the Gulf Bank app today to explore the enhanced Gulf Points Program.