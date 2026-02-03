On the occasion of the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan, Gulf Bank has announced the launch of a limited-time exclusive shopping offer tailored specifically for its female customers holding the Rose Gold Credit Card, in collaboration with Abyat.

As part of this initiative, Rose Gold cardholders will be eligible to enjoy a 25% discount, capped at KD 50, when shopping in the Ramadan preparation section at Abyat’s Flagship Store in Shuwaikh, for a duration of three days only starting from tomorrow (Thursday) . The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to the first 600 eligible customers, reinforcing the exclusive nature of the promotion and underscoring the bank’s focus on delivering high-value privileges to its customers.

This collaboration comes as part of Gulf Bank’s broader strategy to provide differentiated banking solutions and lifestyle benefits that cater to the evolving needs of women, particularly during significant seasonal periods such as Ramadan, when household preparation and purchasing activity typically increase.

Abyat is recognized as one of Kuwait’s leading destinations for home furnishing and interior finishing solutions, offering a wide and diverse product portfolio that includes furniture, décor, kitchenware, lighting, and building and finishing materials. Through this partnership, Gulf Bank aims to enhance the overall customer experience by aligning its financial products with trusted retail brands that add tangible value to customers’ everyday lives.

Commenting on the initiative, Gulf Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Najla Aleisa, stated that the collaboration with Abyat provides Rose Gold cardholders with an opportunity to benefit from exclusive savings on selected products, particularly as they prepare their homes for the Ramadan season. She noted that this initiative forms part of a broader series of carefully curated offers designed to meet the lifestyle and financial expectations of female customers.

Mrs. Aleisa further emphasized that women empowerment remains a core strategic pillar for Gulf Bank, particularly within the financial services sector. Through dedicated products such as the Rose Gold Credit Card and targeted partnerships with leading retailers, the bank continues to support women’s financial independence, encourage informed spending, and enhance their access to exclusive privileges that reflect their evolving roles and aspirations.

She also highlighted that the Rose Gold Credit Card is enrolled in the Gulf Points loyalty program, offering cardholders a dual advantage. In addition to benefiting from exclusive partner discounts such as the Abyat offer, customers earn Gulf Points on their spending, which can be redeemed in multiple ways. These include cashback credited directly to the card, gifting Gulf Points to family and friends, and using them for flight bookings, hotel reservations, and car rentals worldwide.

Furthermore, cardholders can redeem their Gulf Points through Gulf Bank’s Online Store available on the bank’s mobile application, allowing customers to purchase a wide range of products directly using their accumulated points, enhancing convenience and flexibility.

Positioned as a premium lifestyle product, the Rose Gold Credit Card extends beyond traditional payment functionality to offer a comprehensive suite of benefits across shopping, travel, dining, and exclusive services. The card also provides a range of travel-related privileges, including discounts on flights and hotel bookings, car rental offers, complimentary airport lounge access in selected destinations, and travel insurance benefits that support Schengen visa applications.

Through initiatives such as this limited-time offer with Abyat, Gulf Bank continues to reinforce its commitment to delivering meaningful value, empowering women financially, and offering tailored experiences that combine practicality, exclusivity, and lifestyle relevance, especially during important occasions such as the Holy Month of Ramadan.