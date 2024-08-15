Gulf Bank has announced the launch of its new " WAMD " service for transferring money using a phone number via the bank's mobile app. This service is designed to be easy, fast, and secure. Customers simply select the recipient's mobile number, specify the transfer amount, and send the money directly.

The " WAMD " instant payment system, implemented by the Shared Electronic Banking Services Company (KNET) under the supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait, enables quick and straightforward money transfers.

Mr. Bader Al-Ali, Gulf Bank's Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, commented that the " WAMD " service offers customers a new way to transfer funds using the bank’s mobile app. The app provides a wide range of payment and transfer features that are among the best and easiest in the banking industry.

Al-Ali emphasized that the Gulf Bank app offers a variety of exceptional banking services tailored to different customer segments, including exclusive services for Gulf Bank customers. The bank is continually developing and innovating to provide even more services.

He also noted that the Gulf Bank mobile app marks a significant advancement in the bank's digital transformation journey, enhancing various services and all stages of banking transactions. This makes banking with Gulf Bank more convenient, accessible to everyone, everywhere, at any time, through a simple, fast, and secure interface.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.