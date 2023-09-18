Gulf Bank is keen to announce that November 30, 2023, marks the final opportunity for customers to deposit and participate in the two million annual draw for the AlDanah account.

The annual grand draw, scheduled for January 18, 2024, will unveil the world's most significant cash prize linked to a bank account, where the first multimillionaire will be revealed.

In a gesture of appreciation towards its valued customers and in celebration of the AlDanah account's 25th anniversary, Gulf Bank made a groundbreaking announcement back in May. The annual grand prize value for the Al Danah account has been increased to KD 2 million, solidifying its position as the most substantial cash prize associated with a bank account.

The grand draw event on January 18, 2024, will be conducted under the supervision of representatives from both the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young.



The AlDanah Millionaire account is one of the most rewarding and prestigious savings accounts in Kuwait, with periodic draws that have been creating millionaires since its launch in 1998 – now offering an annual grand draw prize worth KD 2,000,000, monthly opportunities for ten lucky winners to win KD 1,000, in addition to quarterly draws with KD 100,000 prizes each.

Participation Conditions

Gulf Bank’s AlDanah account is open to both Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti residents in Kuwait. A minimum of KD 200 is required to open an account, and the same amount must be maintained for customers to be eligible for the upcoming AlDanah draws. If the customer’s account balance falls below KD 200 at any given time, a KD 2 monthly fee will be charged to the account, until the minimum balance is met. Customers who open an account and/or deposit more will enter the daily draw within two days.

Gulf Bank encourages AlDanah customers to raise their chances of winning by increasing their depositing amount, using the electronic payment service available through the bank's website and mobile application.

The Al Danah Millionaire account is one of the oldest and most prestigious savings accounts in Kuwait and was designed to encourage a culture of savings in society, and reward customers for their commitment to saving on a regular basis. Hence, Gulf Bank encourages everyone to open an AlDanah Millionaire account to start saving and to enjoy the multitude of benefits the account has to offer.

Numerous Features

Amongst the many advantages enjoyed by Al Danah Millionaire account, is that it is the only account that rewards customers for their loyalty, by providing loyalty chances. The loyalty chances are the total chances gained in the previous year, which are then transferred to the current year to reward customers for their loyalty to the bank. All chances gained by existing AlDanah clients in 2022 have been transferred and added to the 2023 chances – taking into consideration the terms and conditions.

The AlDanah account provides a multitude of valuable services to its customers, including access to an exclusive AlDanah ATM card, that is ideal for depositing money into their accounts at any time. Account holders can also calculate their chances of winning the monthly, quarterly, and annual draws using the AlDanah calculator, available on Gulf Bank’s online website and mobile application.

To participate in the upcoming quarterly and annual Al Danah draws this year, customers can visit one of Gulf Bank’s branches or transfer directly through Gulf Bank’s Online/Mobile Banking services. They can also direct their queries via WhatsApp on 1805805 for round-the-clock assistance from Gulf Bank representatives or call the Customer Contact Center on the same number. Additionally, customers can visit the dedicated AlDanah account website to learn more about the account and its winners.